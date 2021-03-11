





Share this Story: No room for error for Team Jacobs

No room for error for Team Jacobs

Article content As he looked ahead to Friday at the Tim Hortons Brier, E.J. Harnden was succinct in summing up the situation for Team Brad Jacobs. “Win or go home,” said the second for the Northern Ontario champions, 8-6 losers to Glenn Howard’s wildcard rink on Thursday morning in Calgary. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. No room for error for Team Jacobs Back to video “Our backs are against the wall. It’s must-win now,” added third Marc Kennedy, shortly after his team completed play in Pool A with a 5-3, win-loss record. Harnden was also candid in expressing disappointment in how he and his teammates played against their Penetanguishene, Ont., opponents. “That was nowhere near the performance that we wanted to have. We got severely out-played,” he said. “We didn’t deserve to win that game.” The Sault Ste. Marie rink, which also features lead Ryan Harnden, left the ice Thursday knowing a victory in a Friday morning tiebreaker might be needed, in order to be one of four teams to advance from the nine-team pool into the championship round.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content If, as expected, New Brunswick’s James Grattan were to defeat Greg Skauge’s Territories rink in Thursday’s late-night draw, at least one other rink would join Jacobs at 5-3. If Jason Gunnlaugson was to lose to Howard late Thursday night, the Manitoba rink would also fall to 5-3. “We’re preparing as if we’re playing a tiebreaker,” E.J. Harnden said. The top four rinks in Pool A also advance to the championship round with cross-over games slated for Friday and Saturday at both 2:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. (Sault times) each day. After that, only teams with the three-best records overall advance into Sunday’s playoffs. The top team earns a direct berth into the 8:30 p.m. gold-medal game while the semifinal is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. “We can’t afford another loss,” E.J. Harnden added. “Every game now is must-win.” If they did win a tiebreaker to make the championship round, Team Jacobs would be required to play three times on Friday. “It’s not our first choice, let’s put it that way,” E.J. said. “But we’ve done it before and it is what it is.” “Sure, we’re in a tough spot,” Kennedy agreed. “But we’re still alive. We were 2-2 a couple of days ago and we beat three great teams to get to 5-2 and then lost a tight one (Thursday). No one is going through this thing unscathed.” Ryan Harnden talked about how highly-competitive the vast majority of rinks are in the 18-team, 10-day event. “There’s a lot of parity here,” the lead added. “Anyone can beat anyone.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Community First Curling Centre team started slowly against Team Glenn Howard and was never able to fully recover. Wayne Middaugh, throwing skip stones with Howard injured, took advantage of hammer in the first end to score two with an open draw. Jacobs missed a runback with the second end hammer and Howard had a steal of one, good for a 3-0 lead. “We’ve had a couple of games this week where we didn’t win the draw to the button (in order to secure first-end hammer) and then we gave up a deuce in the first,” Kennedy said. “Once you’re down, that changes the landscape of your shots going forward. You have to push the game.” Jacobs made a tap for two in the fifth to trim Howard’s lead to 4-3. But Middaugh made a beautiful runback with his first in six to help set up a deuce. He eventually used the hammer to draw for two and a 6-3 lead. Looking at making a tap for a possible three in the seventh, Jacobs last rock appeared to over-curl and Northern Ontario settled for two. Down 7-5 with hammer in the ninth, Jacobs made a great soft-weight tap-tap for one. But. Up 7-6, Middaugh successfully drew the full four-foot with the 10th end hammer to wrap things up. “Overall, we weren’t sharp,” Ryan Harnden said. However, the Northern Ontario lead also spoke of how the team remains positive, while he considered how a possible 8-4 record once the championship round ends “could get us a sniff at a tiebreaker. But other teams have to come back to the pack.” A year ago, in Kennedy’s first Brier with this team, the Jacobs rink opened 1-3, before winning six straight. Northern Ontario eventually finished the 2020 event in Kingston, Ont., in fourth place. “We were in a similar spot last year, so this is nothing we’re not used to,” Kennedy said. “We’ll keep grinding. We just need to make a few more shots, get off to a better start in games and see what happens.”

Share this article in your social network







News Near Sault Ste. Marie