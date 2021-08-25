Article content

Soo Thunderbirds players and staff must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to the start of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League’s 2021-2022 season.

The league will “support” anyone affiliated with the league who can’t be vaccinated for “substantiated medical reasons” or other reasons protected under the Ontario Human Rights Code, a release says. The league has 12 teams.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. NOJHL wants players, staff vaccinated against COVID-19 Back to video

The season starts Sept. 16. The Thunderbirds play Soo Eagles on Sept. 17.