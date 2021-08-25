NOJHL wants players, staff vaccinated against COVID-19

Brian Kelly
Aug 25, 2021  •  19 minutes ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Photo courtesy of the NOJHL
Photo courtesy of the NOJHL jpg, EL

Soo Thunderbirds players and staff must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to the start of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League’s 2021-2022 season.

The league will “support” anyone affiliated with the league who can’t be vaccinated for “substantiated medical reasons” or other reasons protected under the Ontario Human Rights Code, a release says. The league has 12 teams.

The season starts Sept. 16. The Thunderbirds play Soo Eagles on Sept. 17.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers