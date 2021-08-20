The Ontario Hockey League has announced fans provincewide must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or they won’t be allowed to attend games – a move praised by public-health leaders in one of its biggest markets.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

League officials on Friday expanded their vaccination policy in the province to cover spectators and all other members of the OHL community. It’s a step that goes beyond the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, who say they will accept a clear COVID test from fans in the stands this fall.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. OHL fans must be vaccinated Back to video

“The leadership that the OHL is showing . . . is tremendous and I applaud them for it,” said Dr. Alex Summers, second-in-command at the Middlesex London Health Unit. It covers the home of the OHL’s powerhouse Knights.

“I think that this really does shine a light on what can be done and what should be done,” he said, adding the league’s policy will be “extraordinarily helpful” in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

In their statement, OHL officials said those who want to watch the league’s 17 Ontario-based teams when play resumes this fall “will be required to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 and follow any other safety protocols while in the facility.”

Kids under 12 years of age will be required to be accompanied and supervised by a fully vaccinated adult, the league’s statement added. “This expanded policy will cover all spectators and other attendees at all OHL events, including games and practices.”

By contrast, the Maple Leafs – one of two NHL teams based in Ontario, along with Ottawa – have said they will require proof of vaccination but also would settle for a negative COVID test before allowing any fan into a game.

The OHL has three U.S.-based member teams. The league is set to kick off the 2021-22 regular season in October. The Soo Greyhounds play their first game Oct. 8 against the North Bay Battalion at home at GFL Memorial Gardens.