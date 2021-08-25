Participants run, cycle at third DU283
The third annual DU283 duathlon is nearly one month away, and it has participants excited to be able to participate in a sporting event again.
The event runs Sept. 26 at The Machine Shop and is open to all athletes looking to challenge themselves on bike and on foot.
The event started in 2019 to help raise funds for the Algoma Family Services Foundation to ensure its ability to provide mental health care to infants, children, youth, adults, and families in Sault Ste. Marie. It also focused on trying to break down the stigma associated with mental health.
“We have to bring down those barriers. We have to help people communicate about it so that they can seek help if and when they need it,” said event organizer Sonny Spina. “Every dollar we raise goes directly to help kids in this community who are suffering, and some of them, many of them suffering in silence. It helps us find those kids and get them the help they need,” he said.
For some, participation is not only to support a good cause but a chance to get out and be active.
Shelby Coulter, vice president of Sault Styders and running activist, said the duathlon is a chance to participate in a local event and ride her rarely-used bike.
“I am very much a runner,” she said. “I pull my bike out twice a year. Once for the duathlon and once for the ride for ARCH.”
She’ll be riding her bike for the first time in more than a year. Although biking may not be her favourite sport, this is one event that she does not shy away from. This will be her third year participating in the duathlon, and she welcomes the personal challenge and offering support to keep the event going.
“It’s just a really positive atmosphere, and I really want to support events like this that are available locally because it is such a beautiful city, and there are not that many fitness events in town anymore,” said Coulter. “So when one comes to town, I definitely want to support and keep it around.”
Coulter will compete in the Ultra Trail Stokely Creek event the week before but only tackle the 17-kilometre run. She will be competing in the full duathlon for this event, including a five-kilometre run, a 28-kilometre bike, and then another five-kilometre run. In Coulter’s first year, she was so excited she signed up without even having a bike to ride.
Coulter is also looking forward to seeing what the new participants can do and witness them out of their comfort zones.
“There are some individuals I know in the fitness community in town that are trying the duathlon for the first time this year because they haven’t done any other event,” she said. “I’m excited to see them accomplish something that they haven’t accomplished before. Of course, it’s always a really good atmosphere at the finish line, but that’s what I’m looking forward to the most.”
DU283 has something for everyone; individuals can participate in a full duathlon, a sprint duathlon with shorter distances, and there are three different options for kids. In addition, there are options to participate in teams.
Spina told The Sault Star the route for the duathlon has not changed and will remain the same as last year. In the days leading up to the event, announcements will be made regarding road closures, and an announcement will be made the day before as a reminder. There is no official race capacity number, although organizers say they will follow Algoma Public Health guidelines.
“We are monitoring that (race participants) very closely,” said Spina. “We continue to monitor what the guidelines are, and we have a lot of plans in place if we have to cap it. If we have more people that want to be involved, we have the ability to run different heats.”
The event starts at The Machine Shop, and from there, participants will run to the canal, circle back to The Machine Shop the way they came, and head right along the boardwalk and hub trail. Next, participants will run towards Foster Drive, turn around in front of Roberta Bondar Pavillion, and head back to The Machine Shop.