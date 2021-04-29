Article content

They’re returning to Crimson Ridge.

Such a development brings a smile to the face of Jamie Henderson, one of the organizers of the annual Sault Ste. Marie City Golf Championship.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Plans for City Golf Championship unveiled Back to video

The annual event is slated for June 26-27, beginning with 18 holes at the Sault Golf Club. The final 18 of the two-day, 36-hole competition, is slated for Crimson Ridge.

“We’re excited. It’s great to have Crimson back,” said Henderson, who, along with Sault Club head pro Jeff Hamilton, has organized the prestigious event which is going into its ninth season.

In putting things together for 2021, they’ll be joined by Travis Spiess, director of operations at Crimson Ridge, which was part of this event in 2019.

“It’s a tough golf course and very challenging,” Henderson said. “The players love Crimson because of the test it provides and because it’s 18 holes.”

Henderson went on to explain how Crimson “helps identify who’s playing the best and who the best player in the city is.”