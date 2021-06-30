Plans set for Barsanti Memorial  

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“We’re tickled by it,” Barsanti said of the plan to stage the 10th annual Jane Barsanti Memorial Tournament at Root River Golf Club.

The popular two-day, 36-hole event is slated to begin a week from Saturday.

In early May, Barsanti, his brother, Richard Barsanti, and sisters Roberta Barbeau and Nancy Dozzi sold the Old Highway 17 North facility.

The new owners, Dustin Grondin, his wife, Christina Grondin, Leanne Frazier, who is Dustin’s mother, and his stepfather, Leroy Frazier, plan to continue the annual tourney, named after Jane Barsanti, who died in 2012 at age 91.

Jane and Harvey Barsanti Sr., who died in 1960, purchased the inactive golf course in 1944 and began operating it. Root River was a family business until this year’s sale.

“We’re so happy they’re carrying on the tradition,” Harvey Jr. said, explaining how Grondin worked at the course as a youngster and “told us right off the bat that there was no way the new owners wouldn’t hold the tournament.”

A year ago, Ryan Bastien came from behind to win the Barsanti Memorial by two strokes over Don Martone. Bastien (70-70-140) chipped in for birdie on the par-4 17th, while Martone took a double-bogey six.

That three-shot swing sunk Martone (69-73), the first-round leader.

Both say they will play in the 2021 event.

“I want to defend my championship,” said Bastien, who finished second to Martone in last weekend’s Sault Ste. Marie City Golf Championship. “I think everybody looks forward to it. It was a family run business for many years. The course is under new ownership, but we want to help them keep the tournament going.”