Poignant day for Soo rearguard
Ryan O’Rourke ran the gamut of emotions on Thursday.
On one of the biggest days of his hockey career, the Soo Greyhounds defenceman signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s Minnesota Wild.
Terms of the deal were not revealed.
“I was a little bit stunned, and in the moment, a little humble and grateful,” said the 18-year-old (2002 birth year), presently a member of the American Hockey League’s Iowa Wild. Minnesota’s top farm club. “I’m pretty excited.”
A native of Pickering, Ont., O’Rourke was taken in the second round (39th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and is considered among Minnesota’s brightest prospects.
“It was being talked about for a few days,” O’Rourke said when asked about the process of his signing. “I just learned what was happening about a day-and-a-half ago.”
A six-foot, 180-pounder, O’Rourke is represented by Joe Resnick of Top Shelf Sports management Inc.
“I want to thank my parents, Mike and Erin, and the Greyhounds organization,” he said in an interview with The Sault Star. “They’ve contributed at different stages of my life.”
His parents, O’Rourke said, deserve credit for all they did for him as he came up through the minor hockey ranks.
“And the Hounds, for teaching me so much in the OHL,” he noted.
The Greyhounds captain, O’Rourke finished the 2019-2020 Ontario Hockey League season with seven goals, 30 assists and a plus-minus of plus-16 in 54 games.
Once the COVID-19 pandemic began to play havoc with the OHL season, before eventually cancelling it, the Wild signed O’Rourke to an Amateur Tryout Contract (ATO). In 28 games, he has a goal and six assists, to go along with a plus-minus of plus-3.
Asked about reports he’s been playing well in the AHL, O’Rourke spoke of how “I’ve been getting really comfortable. The AHL experience has been great and I’m just working towards what comes next for me.”
Unless he makes Minnesota’s NHL roster, O’Rourke must return to the Hounds for the 2021-2022 OHL campaign.