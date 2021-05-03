





Share this Story: Raftis faces decisions on Malik, Pytlik

Raftis faces decisions on Malik, Pytlik

Article content With one eye on the present and the other on the future, Kyle Raftis has some decisions to make on his import players. The Soo Greyhounds general manager figures he has a little over a month to decide the status of netminder Nick Malik, a 19-year-old (2002 birth year), and until the fall to make a call on winger Jaromir Pytlik, a 19-year-old (2001 birth year), who’s about to enter his overage season. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Raftis faces decisions on Malik, Pytlik Back to video “We’ve talked about different scenarios as to what can happen with both,” said Raftis. “Obviously, we have a situation about what we’re going to do before the (Canadian Hockey League Import) draft.” That’s slated for June 30. Because Pytlik is a potential OA, he doesn’t count as being a part of the Soo’s roster heading into the draft. That means the Hounds are allowed to make at least one import selection. But after a season lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, one in which the Greyhounds expected to be serious Ontario Hockey League contenders, Raftis may decide he wants a second import selection.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In order to achieve that, he would have to sever ties with Malik. However, there are a number of factors at play. In a Sunday email to The Sault Star, Nita Ahola, community manager of KooKoo Kouvala, a first level Finnish Hockey League team, confirmed Malik’s imminent signing with the team. Attempts to reach Malik in the Czech Republic for comment were unsuccessful. Pytlik, taken by the New Jersey Devils in the fourth round (No. 99 overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, is also reportedly close to signing with a Finnish pro team. “With this past season being what it was, a lot of import players are making sure they have a place to play. They want to have something lined up,” said Raftis, alluding to the possibility of a late start to the 2021-2022 OHL season, or possible delays within the season due to the coronavirus. “In the past couple of weeks, European teams are ending their seasons, and so now it’s basically players looking for good fits, situations they’re comfortable with.” The GM also spoke of how young European players “don’t want to miss out on an opportunity. There are only so many spots open.” Raftis agreed the majority of European contracts have ‘outs,’ allowing players to return to their Major A teams in Canada. The Greyhounds GM said he’s not sure about the details involved in the contracts Malik and Pytlik have, or will, agree to. The Hounds may have little say as to where Pytlik plays in the fall. Raftis said the six-foot-two, 192-pounder wanted to have a top-flight 2020-2021 season with the Hounds, sign with the Devils and then begin his American Hockey League career this fall.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content A lost season put a crimp into those plans. But the Devils will surely have influence over where Pytlik plays next season. And then there’s this: As an overage, Pytlik is one of 10 potential OAs the Hounds must consider for what will likely be only three available spots. As the league prepares to return to play in the fall, there appears to be a lot of doubt as to whether a possible rule change enabling clubs to use a fourth OA will be enacted. Malik wasn’t taken in the 2020 NHL draft and he’s ranked as a C prospect by NHL Central Scouting, projecting him as a fourth, fifth or sixth-round selection in the 2021 draft, set for July 23-24. If the Hounds decide to bring Malik back, Raftis was asked if he believes Malik will leave his team in Finland. “I haven’t had that conversation with him yet. We haven’t chatted too much about next season,” Raftis answered. “The last time we spoke was about three weeks ago. Because of the lost season, he may just decide that I’ve already missed a year (in the OHL), I’m just going to take this (professional) opportunity.” As they plan for the 2020-2021 campaign, the Hounds will have to measure the value of both players before reaching a decision about their possible roster makeup. “It’ll be a whole different team now,” the GM said, while looking ahead to next season. “It’s going to come down to what the makeup of the team is as far as positions go, what you want in those import spots and is the (import) player motivated to come back.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content How the Greyhounds fare in Wednesday’s OHL draft lottery will also play a role in their decision. Where the Hounds pick in the first round of the OHL draft, slated for June 4-5, will determine where they chose in the CHL Import Draft. The fact Malik and Pytlik have, or are about to sign with pro teams, doesn’t surprise him, Raftis said. The GM also spoke of how he liked what he saw from Malik in a short 16-game stint during the 2019-2020 campaign. “If you look at the 17-year-old goalies in the league, he was right up there with any of them,” Raftis added. “Sometimes people expect import goalies to come in and play as if they’re 19-year-olds. I thought he was good for us.” Raftis also talked about how this process is something teams go through with import players nearly every year. “We’ll just make the best decisions for the team going forward,” he added.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie