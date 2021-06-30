Despite not getting the goalie he was seeking, Soo Greyhounds general manager Kyle Raftis left Wednesday’s Canadian Hockey League Import draft with a defenceman he couldn’t stop raving about.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“He has every trait needed to be an OHL star and he’s a player fans in the Sault will really enjoy watching,” Raftis said of 17-year-old (2004 birth year) Kirill Kudryavtsev, a native of Yaroslavl, Russia, taken with the sixth overall selection in the two-round draft. “He’s a great skating defenceman with a bomb of a shot.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Raftis predicts big things for Kudryavtsev Back to video

While Raftis has a commitment the six-foot, 185-pound Kudryavtsev will report for the start of training camp on Aug. 30, the Greyhounds will need to sell their program to second-round selection Julian Lutz, a forward who hails from Weingarten, Germany.

The six-foot-two, 179-pound, 17-year-old (2004) was plucked with the Soo’s second-round choice, officially Pick No. 116.

However, 33 choices were not made as teams with one or two imports already on their rosters were not eligible to make selections. That made Lutz the 83rd player taken and Raftis was only too pleased to exercise the selection.

“Julian is a good-skating forward with a big body. He has really-good skill and a good motor,” the Hounds’ GM added. “He goes after pucks and he’s hard to play against.”

But Lutz is about to begin his professional career while under contract to EHC Muncheon, in Germany’s Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL).

“If he comes at some point, we’ll be ecstatic,” said Raftis, who, since taking over as Hounds GM in 2014, has strayed from playing it safe in the Import Draft.

As opposed to taking average players he knows will report, his philosophy has been to shoot for high-end talent, followed by a full-court press to lure them to the Sault.