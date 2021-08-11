Remembering Tony O on Twitter
He had an incredible impact on the game of hockey, (Hockey Hall of Fame), and the goalie community.
Martin Brodeur
Remembering Tony O on Twitter
RIP the great Tony Esposito who make hockey a better place both on and off the ice.
Denis Leary
Tony Esposito was one of the goalies I was most proud to score against when I arrived in the NHL. He was real good!!!!
Mike Bossy
We are heartbroken to have lost a legend in Tony Esposito.
Chicago Blackhawks
Tony was a private person, but he felt your love and he loved you back.
The Esposito family
Esposito was so good that every goalie who played after him studied him. He changed it all.
Nora Dunn
As a young road-hockey goalie of Italo-Canadian heritage, I often imagined myself as the talented man from Sault Ste. Marie.
Rocco Rossi