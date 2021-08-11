Remembering Tony O on Twitter

Brian Kelly
Aug 11, 2021
Former goaltender Tony Esposito of the Chicago Blackhawks dones his old face mask and waves to the crowd during a ceremony before a game between the Blackhawks and the Washington Capitals on March 19, 2008 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
He had an incredible impact on the game of hockey, (Hockey Hall of Fame), and the goalie community.

Martin Brodeur

RIP the great Tony Esposito who make hockey a better place both on and off the ice.

Denis Leary

Tony Esposito was one of the goalies I was most proud to score against when I arrived in the NHL. He was real good!!!!

Mike Bossy

We are heartbroken to have lost a legend in Tony Esposito.

Chicago Blackhawks

Tony was a private person, but he felt your love and he loved you back.

The Esposito family

Esposito was so good that every goalie who played after him studied him. He changed it all.

Nora Dunn

As a young road-hockey goalie of Italo-Canadian heritage, I often imagined myself as the talented man from Sault Ste. Marie.

Rocco Rossi

