Article content Turns out, an injury has limited Cam Baber physically for the past few seasons. And the Saginaw Spirit centre is just now beginning to realize how much a torn labrum restricted him. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Revitalized Baber ready to rise Back to video “It’s never been better. I’m doing things with it now I’ve never been able to do,” Baber said of his left shoulder, which was operated on in late October. “I’ve never felt this healthy.” The labrum is a piece of rubbery tissue (fibrocartilage) attached to the rim of the shoulder socket. It helps keep the ball of the joint in place. “I didn’t realize how bad it was,” said the 20-year-old (2001 birth year) Sault native, preparing for his overage season in the Ontario Hockey League. “I was so used to the way it was, it seemed normal to me. I didn’t know any differently.” However, that all began to change once his shoulder healed faster than had been anticipated. Baber, known more as a defensive player, had nine goals and 18 assists to go along with a plus-minus of plus-1 in 59 games for a very-strong 2019-2020 Saginaw team.

Article content Even if COVID-19 hadn’t forced a delay – and eventual cancellation – of the2020-2021 campaign, Baber was scheduled to go under the knife. Unsure as to when he first suffered the injury, Baber thinks he may have been 15 or 16-years-old. It had gotten worse over time and the five-foot-11, 185-pounder spoke of re-injuring his shoulder while training last summer. “I had to get it fixed,” he relayed last November in an interview with The Sault Star. But due to the pandemic, surgery, which had been planned for August or September, was pushed back into October. These days, he’s working out with local trainer Mike Cowan, determined to have the best season of his OHL career. “I want to open some eyes and get a pro contract for sure,” Baber, an NHL free agent, said when asked about an individual goal. “I really feel I need to have a breakout season.” As far as the team goes, Baber believes the Spirit will again be a going concern for OHL opponents. “Our organization is pushing to have a good team every year and that’s a great thing to be a part of,” said Baber, chosen by Saginaw in Round 3 (No. 57 overall) of the 2017 Priority Selections draft. Being a team leader and “putting up some numbers this year” are foremost in Baber’s mind. “I really feel I can. I’m confident in myself,” said Baber, when asked about stepping up his offensive production. Getting more of an opportunity to play a lot is something he believes can bring out the best in him. “I’m really putting a lot of pressure on myself to produce and be an important part of the team,” he added.

Article content Following shoulder surgery, to say Baber was anxious to test himself against game competition is an understatement. He talked of how disappointing it was to go through the emotional ups and downs which eventually led to the season being wiped away. “It was mentally grueling for the guys,” Baber said. “We were so ready to play.” That frustration came on the heels of losing the final few regular season games, and the entire playoff schedule of the 2019-2020 campaign. Saginaw, featuring the likes of Cole Perfetti, Ryan Suzuki, Cole Coskey, Damien Giroux, Bode Wilde, Blade Jenkins, DJ Busdeker and Mason Millman, was expected to be a serious contender. “It was super difficult the way the season ended,” Baber recounted. “I feel like we had the best team in the league. I really do believe that.” Noting Saginaw’s depth, skill and ability to defend, Baber talked about what could have been. “You can’t see the future,” he began, “but we had so much experience on our team that, 100 per cent, we missed out on a chance to win a championship.” But the past is the past, and Baber is staying focused on the future. “I’m determined to be a leader and a big part of our team.”

