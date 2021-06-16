Saints secure another city crown – RUICCI COLUMN   

St. Basil went on to secure the club’s fourth straight Northern Ontario Secondary Schools Association (NOSSA) AA championship and the first – that’s the first and only – Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) AA title in Sault Ste. Marie basketball history.

Both clubs also won semifinals to advance to the Nov. 13, 2010, city final, played at St. Mary’s College. On that night, the Saints played with poise and confidence. They defended well throughout, and made six straight free throws in the final minute, eventually stopping the Colts 49-42.

The Korah Colts were formidable opponents – despite the fact St. Basil had beaten them three straight times, en route to a 12-0 regular season.

At the time, the Saints were three-time defending city and Northern Ontario Secondary Schools Association (NOSSA) AA champions. But winning a fourth straight Senior Girls High School Basketball League title would, in no way, be easy.

Past accomplishments mean little, if you don’t win a championship.

It’s the reality of any undefeated regular season – no matter the sport.

But that run towards a monumental achievement began with the city final. “Korah never gave up regardless of the score, but our girls played with composure,” said Saints head coach Jim Pedatella. “They were used to that kind of intensity and pressure.”

The reason?

Well, along with what they’d gained locally over the last few seasons, St. Basil players had competed in five tournaments in 2010. They won two, lost in the finals in two others and secured the consolation crown in another.

“Our confidence pulled us through,” point guard Anna Stilin, who had 12 points, told The Sault Star. “We knew it would be a close game and it would come down to the final few minutes.”

And that’s what happened.

Korah’s Rachel Ivey drove the lane for a hoop with 5:08 to go in regulation to trim the Saints lead to 40-36.

“I think this is the most we’ve been challenged in a championship game,” said Tianna Deluzio, then 17-years-old and a three-time city champ. “They (the Colts) played us very well and they didn’t stop.”

With the Colts ahead 43-38 with 58.7 seconds remaining, Stilin converted both ends of a one-and-one. Sam Hunt was also calm under foul-line pressure. She hit two free throws to make it 47-40 with 22.3 seconds to go. Hunt hit another two to put a cap on the game with 6.7 seconds to play.

Deluzio, who finished the night with a trio of three-pointers, and Hunt paced the winners with 12 points each. Abby Hurd added six.

Abby Fogg, named winner of the Referees’ Award for best combining sportsmanship with ability, led Korah with a game-high 17. Adri Ivey netted 10 and Sam Iacoe added nine.

“Our girls played so hard and I’m so proud of them,” Colts head coach Gary Cormier, whose club finished the regular season 9-3, told us afterward. “We couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Except, of course, another few minutes on the clock.

For St. Basil, now 14-0, the NOSSA finals were slated for the following weekend.

NEXT: The Saints head to Sudbury