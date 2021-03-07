Sault’s Jacobs splits on Day 1
The rust that comes with an abbreviated season marred the play of Team Brad Jacobs on Saturday night at the Tim Hortons Brier in Calgary.
Unlike in their morning game, when the Northern Ontario champions defeated Dustin Mikkelsen of the Yukon 11-3, Jacobs, third Marc Kennedy, second E.J. Harnden and lead Ryan Harnden weren’t sharp in dropping an 8-5 decision to Mike McEwen’s wildcard entry.
Sault’s Jacobs splits on Day 1 Back to video
The Winnipeg rink rallied from a 5-3 deficit, scoring two in the seventh, before stealing two in the eighth end and one in the 10th.
Jacobs is back in action on Sunday facing Greg Skauge of the Northwest Territories at 3:30 p.m. Sault time.
“We knew there’s be a game here and there that wouldn’t be our best and this was definitely one of them,” E.J. Harnden told The Sault Star following the setback. “There’s positives we can take out of it, but there’s tons of room for improvement.”
Harnden spoke of how fatigue may have been a problem, pointing out how, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “this was the first time we’ve played two games in a day at this level in quite some time. Maybe we didn’t re-engage ourselves (in Game 2) as much as we thought we did.”
With McEwen unable to complete a cross-ice double in the sixth end, Jacobs was able to score two with hammer. His nose hit made it 5-3 for the Sault-based rink.
However, on his final shot in the seventh, Jacobs wobbled a little coming out of the hack and missed his attempt at a run-back. McEwen drew for two with hammer to tie things 5-5.
In the eighth, with his last, Jacobs was heavy on a draw playing a side of the ice he and his team hadn’t seen much of for several ends. It resulted in a steal of two when McEwen made an easy draw.
“The ice got quicker as the game went on and that’s something we hadn’t seen in the morning,” Harnden noted. “It was really tricky.”
The Northern Ontario second went on to explain how he and his brother began sweeping the shot early, “thinking it was going to be a little bit slower because we were going wider. But it continued to glide and we got tricked by the ice.”
Jacobs blanked the ninth end in order to take hammer to the 10th. However, McEwen gave his opponents little chance for the deuce required to force an extra end.
“It’s a long week,” Harnden said, pointing out how losses must be quickly forgotten.
Against the Yukon, Jacobs controlled play from the outset. The skip successfully drew for four in the first end and scored three more in the third for a 7-1 lead.
Later, with the score 7-2, the Sault skip drew for three in the fifth end to put the game away. Alternate Lee Toner got into some action, replacing Ryan Harnden at lead for the eighth-and-final end.
During media interviews, Jacobs spoke of how his rink put on “quite a clinic out there. The guys threw the rock great. We got a good handle on the ice early which led to some great results.”
“We played extremely well this morning,” Ryan Harnden added.
Play in the 10-day, 18-team, no-fans bubble wraps up a week from Sunday.