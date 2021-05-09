





Share this Story: Sault’s Matier ‘more in shock than anything’

Sault’s Matier ‘more in shock than anything’

Article content Like a cherished piece of expensive jewelry, he wore his gold medal from the time he left Frisco, Tex., until the he eventually touched down on Canadian soil. “Being excited isn’t even the word I’d use,” said Sault native Jack Matier, while discussing being a part of Canada’s International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Under-18 men’s championship team. “I was more in shock than anything after we won.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sault’s Matier ‘more in shock than anything’ Back to video It had barely set in when reached by The Sault Star shortly after Matier returned home Saturday night. The 18-year-old (2003 birth year) Ottawa 67s defenceman was a consistent contributor to a team that went 4-0 in the preliminary round of the 10-team, 11-day event, before winning three straight playoff clashes. Team Canada stopped the Czech Republic 10-3 in the quarter-finals and Sweden 8-1 in the semis, before beating Russia 5-3 in Thursday’s gold-medal clash. “That was my biggest hockey thrill, ahead of being drafted into the OHL,” said Matier, who was taken by the 67s in the first round (No. 21 overall) of the 2019 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selections draft. “Wearing the Canadian jersey and representing my country is something I’d never experienced before.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Being part of an international championship was “tremendous,” he added. The six-foot-five, 205-pounder went on to discuss the camaraderie developed by players who, for the most part, knew very little about each other when the club departed for Texas on Apr. 17. After a four-day quarantine, a pre-tournament camp began on Apr. 21. “Everyone always says how close their team is when they win a championship,” Matier said. “But you don’t realize how true that is until you experience it.” While taking a regular shift and killing penalties, Matier estimated he received between 18-20 minutes of ice time per game. Despite being known more for his offensive gifts, Matier was used in a defensive role. He finished the seven games with one assist and a plus-minus of plus-1. “Playing in a shutdown role, I thought I did well,” he said. “I did my job to the best of my ability.” During the days of COVID-19, Team Canada members were tested eight times over the course of their stay and were kept in what was called a protected environment. Saying the stands “were filled with clipboards,” Matier noted the number of NHL scouts and general managers in attendance. He spoke of believing he “put forth a good effort and showed my capabilities” heading into the July 23-24 NHL Entry Draft. “I have a good feeling going into the draft.” Matier and fellow rearguard Brandt Clarke, a member of the OHL’s Barrie Colts who hails from Nepean, Ont., flew out of Frisco Friday morning.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content With his new bling around his neck, Matier travelled to Charlotte, N.C., and then on to Montreal. He was met at the airport there by 67s assistant coach Norm Milley, a former OHL star in the late 1990s, and spent the night at Milley’s home in Ottawa. Having left his car there when he departed for Texas, Matier drove to the Sault on Saturday. Upon his arrival, he was met by his maternal grandparents and other family members, who, due to social distancing, greeted him outside of his home. “My parents (Mark and Stacey Matier) and my older brother, Tanner, were happy to see me and I was excited to see them,” added Matier, who must continue to quarantine at home until May 21. “It was all just a great experience.”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie