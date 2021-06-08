





Sault’s Miller looks back at gold-medal struggle

Article content What could be described as a bittersweet experience was more sweet and less bitter for the Sault’s Colin Miller. Despite undergoing surgery after breaking his left hand in the fourth game of competition, the 28-year-old defenceman was able to enjoy Team Canada’s gold-medal performance from afar. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sault’s Miller looks back at gold-medal struggle Back to video Nick Paul scored in overtime on Sunday as Canada defeating Finland 3-2 at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) world hockey championship in Riga, Latvia. “It was frustrating not being there, but the guys turned it on,” said Miller, a former Soo Greyhounds captain and veteran member of the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres. “It was exciting to watch the guys turn it around and get hot.” Canada began the tourney with three consecutive losses when Miller, one of this country’s alternate captains, broke his hand while blocking a shot in Game 4 against Norway. After the game, the six-foot-one, 198-pounder was flown back to Canada and underwent surgery last Thursday in Toronto. He then returned to the Sault and has been recovering from the first major injury of his career.

Article content After opening play with a 2-0 loss to Latvia on May 21, Team Canada went on to fall 5-1 to Team USA and 3-1 to Germany, before defeating Norway 4-2 on May 26, the day Miller’s tourney ended. This country completed group play with three wins, three losses and an overtime setback. Russia then fell 2-1 in the quarter-finals, before Canada surprised the USA 4-2 in Saturday’s semis. Miller, who played three seasons for the Hounds beginning in 2010, called the experience “cool, but a little weird, considering the situation.” He had one assist over his four games and spoke of how he’s been “pretty fortunate over my career. I haven’t had any major injuries. But the puck just caught me in a bad spot and things like that are going to happen.” Sunday’s title marked Canada’s first gold medal at the annual event since winning two in a row in 2015 and 2016. The team accepted Miller‘s gold medal for him. While the medal is surely significant, he also spoke of how simply being able to represent the country is “really humbling and really an honour.” Asked about being chosen an alternate captain, Miller again talked about how thrilled he was merely to be selected for the team. “I thought there might be a chance, but I was definitely honoured,” he said. “It was awesome. Any opportunity you get like this, you don’t take lightly. You never know if it’ll ever come again.” Asked about the 0-3 start, Miller noted how Team Canada was having trouble scoring goals early in tournament play.

Article content “It’s a different game, honestly,” he explained, while noting the larger ice surfaces in Europe. “Guys came from playing in the NHL all year on regular-sized ice. Some of the teams over there are practicing and playing exhibition games for a month.” Team Canada, he added, arrived, “had three practices and then just got into it. But once we got rolling, it was great.” The prognosis for his hand is good, Miller said. He expects to need about four-to-six weeks recovery time and has little doubt he’ll be ready to go by training camp. There are, however, questions as to where Miller, who posted a 20-35-55 stat line in his final OHL season, will play next season. Named winner of the OHL’s Mickey Renaud Captain’s Trophy for outstanding leadership and dedication in 2013 with the Hounds, Miller could be exposed for the NHL expansion draft. The draft, slated for July 21, will help stock the roster of the new Seattle Kraken. As a well-paid veteran, Miller, entering the final season of his contract, could be a player the Sabres leave unprotected. NHL teams can protect seven forwards, three defencemen and one goalie, or eight skaters (forwards and defencemen) and one goalie. Teams often protect youngsters, while leaving players earning more than the league average available for expansion teams to select. “It’s all in Buffalo’s hands,” said Miller, who had four goals, eight assists and a plus-minus of minus-20 in 48 games for a 2020-2021 Sabres club which finished last overall in the NHL. “We’ll see. It’ll be an interesting summer.” Miller, who had been with the Boston Bruins, was chosen by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 expansion draft. “I’ve been through this before, so you just kind of wait and see,” he added. “Last year was a frustrating season in Buffalo. But I’m optimistic things will really turn around and head in the right direction.”

