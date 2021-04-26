





Sault’s Stevenson hasn’t given up pro dreams

Article content Who would have thought a delicious-tasting serving of fish would be a way to recruit a hockey player? Sault native Keegan Stevenson can attest to the power of tasty food. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sault’s Stevenson hasn’t given up pro dreams Back to video The 20-year-old (2000 birth year), who recently lost his Ontario Hockey League overage season to the COVID-19 pandemic, has decided to play for the Acadia University Axemen next season. Asked about the reasons for choosing the Wolfville, N.S., school, which plays U Sports in the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) conference, the six-foot-1, 185-pounder spoke of how Acadia was among the first to recruit him. Stevenson also noted how, during a recent trip to Halifax, “the food was amazing. I loved the sushi. I ate a lot of it when I was in Nova Scotia.” That was during the 2019 Memorial Cup. The steady winger was a member of the Guelph Storm, who won the 2018-2019 Ontario Hockey League championship and represented the league at the prestigious tournament.

Article content The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) wound up winning the four-team tourney. “When I was out there for the Memorial Cup I enjoyed everything I saw,” Stevenson said. “The scenery was great.” A sixth-round draft choice (102nd overall) in the 2016 Priority Selections draft, Stevenson began his OHL career with the Storm in 2017. The team’s captain that season was defenceman Garrett McFadden, presently one of the veterans on the Acadia roster. “He texted me a lot and wanted me to go and play out there,” Stevenson said of McFadden. The plan, Stevenson said, is to study business as part of his goal of becoming an accountant. But he has no plans to set aside his goal of playing professional hockey. In what proved to be his final season with the Storm, Stevenson produced 21 goals and 22 assists, along with a plus-minus of plus-4 in 63 games during the 2019-2020 campaign. After graduation, “I definitely want to go somewhere and try to play pro,” Stevenson said. “Hopefully the AHL, the NHL or maybe I’d even go to Europe. I just plan on getting my education and then seeking opportunities in pro hockey.” Losing his overage season was difficult, Stevenson admitted. “It was definitely tough, definitely frustrating,” he added. “I wish I could have gone back to Guelph and helped lead the way for the team. I wanted to go out and show some NHL scouts what I could do in my final year of junior hockey.” Winning the 2019 championship will easily go down as Stevenson’s greatest OHL memory.

Article content He spoke of the memorable experience he had and how it “definitely felt amazing. All of the guys just came together. We all bought in and played well together.” The Storm had its ups and downs in the playoffs that year, before eventually rallying from a 2-0 series deficit to defeat Ottawa in six games for the OHL championship. “We were down many times in the playoffs that season, but we came back and fought through it all,” Stevenson said. Asked what he plans to show the Axemen, Stevenson began by stressing the importance of displaying his ability as a two-way forward. “I want to show them I can play some great shutdown defence and also create some offensive chances,” he added.

