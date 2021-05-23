





Six for St. Mary’s – RUICCI COLUMN

Article content Eighteen bowl game appearances and 13 victories. Both impressive marks are standards of excellence for football in Northern Ontario. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Six for St. Mary’s – RUICCI COLUMN Back to video Since 2000, one way or another, everyone who has suited up for one of Sault Ste. Marie’s High School Senior Football League teams has played a part in this city’s incredible gridiron success. If you were a member of a bowl game champion, the experience is surely something you’ll never forget. If you played for a team that didn’t achieve Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) football success, you still contributed by helping form a powerful local loop, one which made sure its eventual champion was well prepared, physically tough and tested under pressure. The St. Mary’s Knights have won six bowl games, prevailing in the Central Bowl in 2000, 2002 and 2003, while winning the Northern Bowl in 2006, 2008 and 2012. Their overall bowl record is 6-2.

Article content The Superior Heights Steelhawks secured Northern Bowl championships in 2010 and 2011, while also winning a bowl game in 2014 when the all-Ontario clashes had no official name. Their record is 3-2. The old Sir James Dunn Eagles won the 2001 Central Bowl and the 2009 Northern Bowl in the school’s final year of existence. The Dunn’s all-time record is 2-1. And the Korah Colts secured all-Ontario honours in the 2018 National Capital Bowl and the 2019 Northern Bowl. Their overall mark is 2-0. Over a 20-year span, only twice did the Sault not send a team to a bowl game. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no high school football was played in the province in 2020. The prospects for this fall remain unclear. As we resume our series on provincial champions from the Sault, the 2012 Knights were on the verge of history. As has been noted previously in this space, St. Mary’s would go on to become the first school in the province to win six bowl games. The Nov. 27 Northern Bowl at Rogers Centre in Toronto would see the 2012 Knights face Thunder Bay’s Winston Churchill Trojans. St. Mary’s would have to adjust to playing three-down football, a change from the four-down ball played locally. But with more of a premium on the passing game, quarterback Justin Elwgren was coming off of his best game of the season. “I’m going to have to be accurate in my passing. I’m going to have to be the field general and get us first downs,” Elwgren said in a Sault Star interview before the game.

Article content After struggling at times during the season, the 17-year-old completed his first six passes and finished with nine completions in 11 attempts for 102 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 38-10 victory over St. Joseph-Scollard Hall of North Bay in the Northern Ontario final. “He’s progressed well. He has the ability,” said Knights head coach Marty Smith. “But we won’t be asking him to do anything he’s not capable of.” On the biggest stage of his young life, Elwgren again shone. Along with running back Dylan Hebert, who scored three touchdowns, Elwgren helped lead the Knights to a 47-28 victory over the Trojans and a record-setting bowl victory No. 6. He completed nine passes in 12 attempts for 203 yards, a pair of touchdowns and no interceptions. Elwgren also ran seven yards himself for a major score on a day when St. Mary’s led 33-6 at halftime. Brian Fronzi was on the receiving end of both TD strikes, scoring from 25 and 24-yards out, part of a four-reception day for 92 yards. “It feels pretty amazing to be part of history,” said Hebert, who scored on runs of one, one and two yards, finishing with 177 yards along the ground on 21 carries. “It’s quite an accomplishment for our team.” “Feels great to do something no school has ever done,” added linebacker/receiver Ray Duplin, the local loop’s MVP, who returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown. Defensive tackle Mitchell Stadnyk also had an interception, picking off a screen pass to thwart a Winston Churchill drive.

Article content Smith spoke of how proud he was of a team that has exhibited “a tremendous work ethic all season.” The St. Mary’s coach also said his 2012 club “just kept getting better and better,” while noting how the Knights peaked when they needed to. “They worked very hard and committed mentally, physically and emotionally,” he added. “I thought this was our best game of the year.” Along with his role as a blocker for Hebert, fullback Matt Mitchell rushed for 30 yards on six carries. St. Mary’s failed on a two-point conversion try in the second quarter, but kicker Brandon Vernelli successfully booted five of six convert tries. “I thought this was our best game of the year,” Smith said. NEXT: St. Basil women are the class of the province

