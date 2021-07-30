Soccer coach heads to Sault

Article content

SUDBURY – He’ll still be based in Sudbury, but Giuseppe Politi will be seeing a lot more of the Northeastern Ontario soccer scene in the coming months.

Sault Youth Soccer Club announced on Friday that Politi, who serves as club head coach for the Greater Sudbury Soccer Club, had been hired as SYSC’s new technical director.

Starting this fall, he’ll visit Sault Ste. Marie six times each year to train the SYSC’s Soo City United and Junior United coaches, from the U9 to U18 levels.

“It has been in the works for a little bit, but the pandemic really put a halt to things and we put it on the shelf, but we wanted to revisit it as things open up, and things have been going pretty well,” Politi told The Sudbury Star.

“I think it’s really important that clubs in the North have healthy working relationships.”

That was also the thinking behind his recent decision to join the Nipissing District Soccer Club in North Bay as a technical director and consultant.

He hopes those moves lead to more collaboration between Northern Ontario clubs, and he has plenty of ideas for how that can be accomplished.

“We have done a couple of good things already this summer with sending teams to play each other and having some meaningful competition, and working together,” Politi said. “We really have to look after ourselves here in the North. That’s a big part of it.

“It’s going to be a lot of work to juggle all the responsibilities and Sudbury is my No. 1, but I think it’s important to take the time to help other clubs and service their needs, whatever they are — coach education, running camps, running sessions when they want me to go there. Sault Ste. Marie has a pretty good indoor facility with a turf field that is run by the municipality, and the vision right now is that I’ll be spending some time there, even in the winter months, and in the spring when they open up. I’m obviously not relocating, just making certain trips there, but they’re looking for someone who is qualified who can help bring the standard up in their club, someone who is independent and from outside.”

Politi, whose coaching experience includes highly successful tenures at the high school and college levels, holds several provincial, national and international coaching certifications.

“It’s going to be the same thing here and in North Bay — improve the standard of what we can offer members.”

As the clubs continue to build on those early connections, Giuseppe would like to pursue more projects that are regional in scope, such as the acquisition of an Ontario Player Development League club licence — perhaps with a hub in Sudbury, due to its geographic location, but with each city contributing players to the cause.

“The OPDL is the highest level of youth soccer in the province,” Politi explained. “Currently, the Sault has teams in the CSL (Central Soccer League), so does Sudbury, and North Bay has HDSL (Huronia District Soccer League), which is kind of a tier below, but we haven’t seen a team in Sudbury play in the highest echelon of youth provincial soccer in many years.

“If we can get players, especially from the competitive side of what I do, that’s where provincial teams ID players and for universities, that’s their first step when identifying players. It’s not impossible for a Sudbury kid or a Sault kid or a North Bay kid to be identified as is, but better chances for long-term success and more opportunities would exist if we could ever get an OPDL club licence up in the North.”

He would also like to see the organizations work together to find meaningful competitive opportunities for younger players, from the U9 to U12 divisions.

“You have you best kids in Sudbury, the Sault and North Bay, and they have to travel quite a distance to get to Toronto and find meaningful competition — not just house league, but developmental, which is what we call kids you are a bit above average, but they’re still not competitive yet,” Politi said. “Even this summer, I’m co-ordinating some games with the Sault between our developmental teams, and that’s part of the vision for next year — to keep working together to grow the game. That’s the whole point. We have to work together in the North and to advocate for ourselves.”

In the future, when Sault squads return to competing at tournaments across the border in Michigan, perhaps players from the other centres could join them as guests, Politi suggested.

“There’s a lot of little things like that we could do, when we’re working together and there’s no politics involved we’re making things better together. We’re stronger. We’re creating synergies — the whole is greater than the sum of its parts, and that’s the biggest benefits of what’s happening with me being a technical director in North Bay, being a technical director here, and now taking this role in the Sault. It’s about synergy and making things better in the North.”

Find the Greater Sudbury Soccer Club online at www.gssc.ca, the Sault Youth Soccer Club at www.saultyouthsoccer.com and Nipissing District Soccer Club at www.ndsoccer.ca.

