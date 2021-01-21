St. Mary’s was a football juggernaut – RUICCI COLUMN 

Article content

Not only were they a local powerhouse and a feared team throughout Northern Ontario, by 2012 the St. Mary’s Knights had become a provincial football dynasty.

That season, St. Mary’s became the first school in this province to win six Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) bowl games. Imagine?

Of all of the football-playing schools in Ontario, St. Mary’s was the first to take home provincial football championships six separate times. After five Metro Bowl wins, Toronto’s St. Michael’s College captured the Independent Bowl in 2017 to equal the Knights record of six Bowl Game Series crowns.

The 2012 season also marked the Knights eighth High School Senior Football League city title and eighth Northern Ontario Secondary Schools Association (NOSSA) championship over 13 seasons, a run which began in 2000.

Back then, OFSAA was determined to further grow the sport of football in the province with the introduction of bowl games, pitting championship teams from two different regions against each other.