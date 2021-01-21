St. Mary’s was a football juggernaut – RUICCI COLUMN 

Peter Ruicci
Jan 21, 2021  •  11 hours ago  •  3 minute read
peter ruicci jpeg, SM

Not only were they a local powerhouse and a feared team throughout Northern Ontario, by 2012 the St. Mary’s Knights had become a provincial football dynasty.

That season, St. Mary’s became the first school in this province to win six Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) bowl games. Imagine?

Of all of the football-playing schools in Ontario, St. Mary’s was the first to take home provincial football championships six separate times. After five Metro Bowl wins, Toronto’s St. Michael’s College captured the Independent Bowl in 2017 to equal the Knights record of six Bowl Game Series crowns.

The 2012 season also marked the Knights eighth High School Senior Football League city title and eighth Northern Ontario Secondary Schools Association (NOSSA) championship over 13 seasons, a run which began in 2000.

Back then, OFSAA was determined to further grow the sport of football in the province with the introduction of bowl games, pitting championship teams from two different regions against each other.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The Knights won their first provincial test in 2000, stopping Orillia District Collegiate 41-20 in the Central Bowl at York University in Toronto.

That’s when the dynasty began.

Over a span of nine seasons – between 2000 and 2008 – the Knights won seven championships locally, seven NOSSA titles and five OFSAA-sanctioned bowl games.

That run included four straight city and NOSSA championships, beginning in 2005.

Over the last few months in this space, with all high school sports cancelled for the 2020-2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic,  we’ve been highlighting the OFSAA accomplishments of a number of local teams.

In the days to come, we’ll look at each of those Knights championship squads, culminating in 2012 with their Northern Bowl win at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Now, several weeks ago in this space we focused on that 2000 St. Mary’s team and everything the players and coaches accomplished during that season.

To recap, the Knights defeated a very good Korah Colts team 29-23 in the city final on Oct. 27, 2000, at Rocky DiPietro Field.

The St. Mary’s defence managed to contain Colts star quarterback Jason Rooley, holding him to just 10-for-26 passing and 112 yards. However, he did connect with speedy receiver Shawn Carr for a pair of scoring strikes.

Adam Zuccato scored two touchdowns for the Knights, who were 4-1 in the regular season while the Colts were a perfect 5-0. Korah had beaten St. Mary’s 20-18 in their regular season clash.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Zuccato finished with 131 yards rushing on 20 carries in the city final. Fellow running back Andrew Traveson carried 10 times for 82 yards and one major. Linebacker Sean Pratt sparked the Knights defence with an interception, two sacks and five tackles.

Next up, the 2000 NOSSA final and St. Joseph-Scollard Hall of North Bay provided little resistance falling 49-0 on Nov. 4 at Rocky DiPietro Field. Traveson ran 25 yards for a touchdown just 3:37 in and the rout was soon on.

Zuccato finished with three majors, running for 110 yards on 14 carries. Joel Aro rushed for 109 yards on just eight attempts and the Knights defence was suffocating.

St. Mary’s outgained SJSH 497 yards to just 63. Mike Borho paced the  defence with six tackles while Pratt and two-way star Greg Torrance had four each.

And that sent the Knights on to the Central Bowl and that 41-20 victory over Orillia District Collegiate at York University.

Played on Nov. 18, 2000, a cold and windy Saturday, the Knights gobbled up nearly 280 yards on the ground. They got in front early as Zuccato ran 12 yards for a touchdown on their first possession.

Trailing 7-6, quarterback Adam Bortolussi connected with Justin Matejka for a seven-yard scoring strike to make it 12-7. Just before halftime, Pratt, who finished with two TDs, ran for a two-yard major.

Anthony Posteraro converted for a 19-7 lead. Orillia got to within 19-13, but no closer.

NEXT: The 2002 Knights shine