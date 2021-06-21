T-Birds deal for local player 

Article content

The Soo Thunderbirds announced Saturday the acquisition of forward Cole Delarosbil, a Sault native, from the Espanola Express in exchange for a player development fee.

Delarosbil, a six-foot-one, 190-pounder, spent the past two seasons with the Express.

“We’re really excited to welcome Cole to our program and bring him home for his final season of junior hockey,” Thunderbirds general manager Jamie Henderson said in a prepared statement. “He will provide some great leadership for our young group with his team-first mentality and strong work ethic.”

In two seasons played with the Express, Delarosbil found the back of the net 11 times and set up five others in 38 regular season games.

Last season with the Express, the 2001-birth-year player scored five times and set up two others in 11 games.