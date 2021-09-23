Team Brad Jacobs starts the rock season in fine fashion; Swift Current the next stop

From a collective perspective, the opening two weekends of the curling season were proof-positve for Team Jacobs.

The Brad Jacobs foursome defeated Tanner Horgan to win the Oakville Labour Day Classic, finishing second to Bruce Mouat at the Stu Sells Oakville Tankard a week later.

“We wanted to get out and compete early, that was really our main goal because last year, being a shortened season, we realized that not being able to compete and see one another as often as we would have like was not beneficial for our team,” Jacobs said. “We wanted to get out, start early, and no better place start than in Oakville with two really good back-to-back events.”

The foursome picked up $13,000 in total prize money for eight days of effort.

The foursome — consisting of third Marc Kennedy, second E.J. Harnden and lead Ryan Harnden — has made it a habit of executing high-pressure shots in high-pressure situations, but the consecutive weekends in Oakville, Ont., were a chance to make shots without the ancillary distractions following elite curling teams.

“We wanted to get out and compete with no expectations and get out there, make a whole bunch of curling shots and have some fun, get together as a team and really, play pressure free,” Jacobs said. “We were able to do that and I think that’s why we were able to have some success in those first two events.”

Currently, three quarters of the team is on the ice five nights a week in preparation for the Major Western League Showdown in Swift Current, Sask. Kennedy is back home with his family in St. Albert, Alta. Kennedy will meet the squad at the event in Swift Current, set for Oct. 8-11.