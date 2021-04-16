Article content

After a disappointing performance on Friday night, Team Brad Jacobs will seek a quick bounce back on Saturday at the Champions Cup, a Grand Slam of Curling event in Calgary.

With a 1-1, win-loss record, following an 8-1 loss to Team Brad Gushue on Friday – “We’re certainly better than that,” said Jacobs – the Sault rink needs at least a split of its two Saturday games in order to be in a position for a tiebreaker to determine a playoff spot.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Team Jacobs ‘certainly better than that’ Back to video

Jacobs, third Marc Kennedy, second E.J. Harnden and lead Ryan Harnden are slated to face Matt Dunstone of Wadena, Sask., at 10 a.m. (Sault time) and Peter De Cruz of Geneva, Switzerland, at 10 p.m.

Two wins on Saturday and the Community First Curling Centre team is into Sunday’s quarter-finals. Two losses and the Jacobs rink will be out of the 24-team (12 men’s, 12 women’s), five-day competition.

“We just need to get a good rest, get up early, get to the rink and pull ourselves up by our bootstraps,” Jacobs said after the loss to Gushue. “We need to put together a better performance.”