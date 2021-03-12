





Team Jacobs hungry for victories

Article content Desperate for victories, Team Brad Jacobs was locked in a critical battle with Kevin Koe’s wildcard rink on Friday night at the Tim Hortons Brier in Calgary. The rinks were tied 3-3 in the seventh end and Koe held the hammer when The Sault Star reached its press deadline. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Team Jacobs hungry for victories Back to video A victory would improve Jacobs, third Marc Kennedy, second E.J. Harnden and lead Ryan Harnden to 7-3, heading into the final day of play in the championship round. Going into Friday night action, Glenn Howard’s wildcard rink owned an 8-1 record while Koe and Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher were tied for second at 7-2. Rinks skipped by Jacobs, Brad Gushue, Jason Gunnlaugson, Matt Dunstone and John Epping were all 6-3. In what shapes up as a highly-dramatic day of action Saturday, Team Jacobs, the Northern Ontario champions, is slated to face Dunstone at 2:30 p.m. (Sault time) and Epping at 8:30 p.m. After that, teams with the top three records advance to Sunday’s playoffs. The first-place team goes directly to the 8:30 p.m. final. The semifinal is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Article content A tiebreaker for the final playoff spot, if needed, would be played Sunday at 10 a.m. Against Koe, Jacobs forced the Calgary skip to draw for one in the third end. Koe was laying two in the fourth when Jacobs made a double with his last to take a 2-1 lead. Koe used hammer to make a slick double for two in the fifth and a 3-2 advantage. Jacobs was forced to draw the button for one in the sixth, evening the score 3-3. Meantime, the Sault rink defeated Gushue 7-2 in the afternoon draw. However, the celebration for members of the Northern Ontario rink was restrained and over very quickly. “Took about five minutes,” chuckled E.J. Harnden. “There was nothing to celebrate,” added Jacobs, minutes after his Northern Ontario champions had completed a dominant performance as the championship round began. That’s because Koe’s team would offer the next challenge. “We’re right in the mix,” Jacobs told The Sault Star following the Gushue clash. “Destiny is in our own hands. We just have to go out and keep doing what we did in this last game.” E.J. Harnden talked about how, when you boil things down, his team’s task is “pretty easy. There’s nothing to think about.” Harnden went on explain how the Community First Curling Centre team members know all they have to do is show up and compete. “You just have to go out and play your best, have a really-good game and see if that’s enough,” he said. “There’s no more thinking involved.” Jacobs called his team’s showing against Gushue “our best game of the week. We played awesome. It felt good to go out and put a complete game together from lead to skip.”

Article content Gushue, however, wasn’t particularly sharp and Kennedy, in an interview with Curling Canada, said his team was more than happy to take advantage of that. “They’ve been the best team in the world for a few years now,” Kennedy added. “We caught him (Gushue) in a little bit of an off game and we’ll take it, because it doesn’t happen very often.” E.J. Harnden said he and his teammates are simply feeling comfortable. “Everyone is settled in now,” he added. “We’ve got a bunch of competitive games under our belts and physically and mentally, we’re where we want to be.” A fast start was certainly important for a rink that has run into trouble at this Brier when falling behind early. After winning the draw to the button and gaining last rock, the Jacobs rink got a deuce when the skip had an open hit for two in the first end. The Northern Ontario champs forced Gushue in the third end. The Sault rink was sitting three when Gushue played a soft hit on the shot rock for one. Jacobs added another two in the fifth, playing an open hit for two, good for a 4-1 lead. That was as a result of Gushue rolling out on a hit. The Northern Ontario skip made a beautiful double-runback to set things up in the sixth. With hammer, Gushue was facing four as he drew for a single. Team Jacobs put things away in the eighth end. Gushue needed to be perfect with a freeze, but his rock over-curled and came up short. Jacobs executed a half-rock hit for three and a 7-2 lead. Team Gushue shook hands at that point. “It’s something for us to build off of, for sure,” Jacobs said of the victory. “Our front end played great and put them in some tough positions all game long,” Kennedy noted. E.J. Harnden liked the fact the Sault team had pressure on Gushue from beginning to end. “We played really well from the first rock and dictated play,” he said.

