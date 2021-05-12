





The Knightmare for rivals continues – RUICCI COLUMN

The Knightmare for rivals continues – RUICCI COLUMN

Article content As the Sault’s 2008 High School Senior Football League playoffs were about to begin, the St. Mary’s Knights owned an impressive, and to some degree, intimidating record of recent success. In the previous eight seasons, the Knights had won six city championships, six Northern Ontario Secondary Schools Association (NOSSA) titles, three Central Bowl crowns and one Northern Bowl title. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The Knightmare for rivals continues – RUICCI COLUMN Back to video After capturing city and NOSSA championships, the 2008 squad would go on to secure yet another Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) title, winning the Dec. 3 Northern Bowl 31-8 over Thunder Bay’s Hammarskjold Vikings. That gave the Knights five bowl game crowns since 2000. In 2012, St. Mary’s would become the first school in Ontario – imagine that – to win six bowl game championships. For a city this size, boy, we’ve produced some exceptional high school teams in a number of sports.

Article content Over the past months, we’ve been chronicling the exploits of the Sault’s high school provincial champions in this space. Having recently looked at the 2008 regular season, today we’ll begin recounting the playoff run which led the Knights to their time in the sun. After completing the regular season with a 4-1 record, the Knights and St. Basil Saints (5-0) enjoyed first-round byes. However, it nearly all came crashing down for St. Mary’s in the High School Senior Football League semifinals. On Oct. 18, 2008, the Knights required late-game heroics to keep their season going and to defeat Sir James Dunn 29-26. With just 20.4 seconds left in regulation, Knights’ quarterback Jake Yukich plunged in from the one-yard-line to wipe out a 26-21 Eagles lead. The major was set up by Yukich’s 19-yard strike to receiver Aaron Bertolo with 32.1 seconds remaining. With a 27-26 lead, Yukich found Zack Dubreil for a two-point conversion to cap the scoring. “I’m just overcome,” Bertolo, with finished with 79 receiving yards on three catches, said afterwards. “It was so close, but we never gave up.” “I think our guys showed a lot of character,” said St. Mary’s head coach Marty Smith. Yukich also scored on a two-yard run while Dubreil caught a 12-yard scoring strike from the Knights signal-caller. Craig Rushon, on a five-yard carry, had the other St. Mary’s major. Sean Bissonnette booted three converts in three attempts. Cody MacDonald paced Knights’ defenders with six tackles while Bissonnette recovered a pair of fumbles and Justin Travaglini had an interception on the game’s final play.

Article content With the victory, the Knights advanced to the city final to face the St. Basil Saints, 25-0 winners over White Pines in the other semifinal. In the week leading up to the championship game, the local loop’s annual award winners were announced. Not surprisingly, the Knights and Saints brought home more than their share of hardware. Rushon and Saints quarterback Mike Tassone shared the Alex Denman Trophy as most-outstanding player. Eric Bringleson of St. Basil and Rob Ramsay of SJD shared the Gord Hargreaves Trophy as lineman of the year. Tyler Wilson of the Knights and Fraser Speakman of the Saints tied for the Sault Steelers Award as defensive player of the year, and Mike Alexander of St. Basil won the Rocky DiPietro Award as the city’s top pass catcher. That news was part of the buildup to a much-anticipated city final. Having won the regular season matchup 10-7, St. Basil had a real belief it could defeat St. Mary’s and secure the first senior football city crown since the school opened in 1991. “Our kids are really prepared and ready to play,” said head coach Rob Zagordo, whose team got a 28-yard field goal from Brent Seaton to break a 7-7 tie with the Knights with just four minutes remaining in their Oct. 4, 2008, matchup. “But I’d like for us to play better than the first time we played them.” The loss for the Knights in that regular season clash snapped a 24-game winning streak against local competition. “Being the first senior team to bring the school a city championship would mean everything to us,” said Tassone.

Article content Alexander spoke of how the Saints “know winning a city championship would probably be the most special thing to happen to our school. That motivates us.” Being in this position, facing an undefeated team in the city final, was a new experience for the Knights. “If you want to look at the standings, I guess they’re the favourites,” said Smith. “It’s going to be a tough game, a hard-fought game.” “We’ve been working hard in practice, preparing like we have all year,” said Rushon, who averaged 7.7 yards per carry during the regular season, en route to 596 rushing yards in five games. Knowing Oct. 24 would mark his final high school game at Rocky DiPietro Field, Rushon entered the city final determined to come out on top. The fifth-year running back took the ball and ran, and didn’t stop running until he had amassed 183 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns, as the Knights secured a 20-7 victory. “It’s unbelievable,” a smiling Rushon told Sault Star reporter Ben Leeson. “I knew this was my last time on this field, and this was how I wanted it to end.” The victory earned St. Mary’s a bye into the Nov. 8, 2008, NOSSA final, on the road against either the Sudbury or North Bay champion. After taking the opening kickoff, the Knights went on a 102-yard, seven-minute drive, capped by a picture-perfect play fake and a 31-yard touchdown pass from Yukich to Jordan Severini. The Knights also scored on their next possession, as Rushon scampered in from eight-yards out.

Article content “Everyone did their jobs, everyone stayed disciplined and kept their composure. We showed a lot of heart,” added Rushon, who also scored from 32-yards out. “It came down to execution – they did and we didn’t,” said Saints fullback Brandon Nicholson, his team’s leading rusher with 100 yards on seven carries. With a 23-yard run, Nicholson accounted for his team’s lone major as the St. Mary’s defence shone. The Knights held the talented Tassone to just 4-for-18 passing only 32 yards. On the flip side, Yukich finished 7-for-11 for 113 yards. “It was all about confidence,” Yukich said. “We worked hard all year and we knew we were a good team.” Smith called his team’s victory “special. A lot of people didn’t think we could win. Our guys kept fighting and I’m really proud.” NEXT: Knights tackle NOSSA

