





Share this Story: The role of the second has evolved

The role of the second has evolved

Article content If there’s one aspect of high-level curling that is noticeably different now than it was a few years ago, it’s the strategic role of the second player. Gone are the days when second players were known as “bangers,” or strong sweepers who could throw big weight to make peels and clear the front of the house for the third and skip. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The role of the second has evolved Back to video Since the five-rock, free-guard zone was instituted a couple years ago — the rule prevents teams from taking out the first five rocks thrown in any end — the second position has become much more about finesse, as players throw guards and touch come-arounds instead of just blasting away. “Once it went to the five-rock rule, it’s not your traditional second anymore,” said four-time Tim Hortons Brier champion Kevin Koe. “You just about need two third players instead. Your second needs to be just as good as anyone these days, they play so many finesse shots now.” This helps explain why Koe added well-known back-end player John Morris to his team this season, to play the second position.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Morris won three Briers, a world championship and an Olympic gold medal, while playing third for the great Kevin Martin. He’s also a fine skip in his own right, but now he’s playing second and making things happen on a team in contention at the Tim Hortons Brier in Calgary. It’s a similar situation with the Matt Dunstone team out of Wadena, Sask. Dunstone beat Kirk Muyres in the Saskatchewan final in 2020 and then added the skip of his rival team to his lineup at the end of the season, again at the second position. “A couple fewer gold medals, though,” Muyres said, with a laugh, about any comparison to Morris, who won Olympic gold in four-player curling in 2010 and in mixed doubles in 2018. “The biggest thing that we’ve recognized over the last few years is that the second and third positions have kind of evolved to be almost the same position. You’re making a lot of soft shots, set-ups, but you still need that big shot bail at times. That was one of the thought processes that went into this.” Postmedia curling analyst Jill Officer was voted the greatest second player in the history of Canadian women’s curling a couple years ago, but she admits the position is hard to recognize now. “When I started, there was no free-guard zone, so I was known as a hitter,” said Officer, who stepped back from the competitive game in 2019. “That was my specialty and it was something that worked well for the second position. Then, when the four-rock rule came in, there was a little bit more finesse, but especially it changed when that five-rock rule came in. More often than not, I was throwing a guard and then a hit or a draw and then a hit. The difference between that second and third position is not what it once was. I feel like they’re a little bit more interchangeable now.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The trend has happened in the women’s game as well. Ontario’s Rachel Homan, the Scotties Tournament of Hearts runner-up three years running, added former third Sarah Wilkes as her second this season. And then there’s the back-to-back Scotties champion Kerri Einarson team from Manitoba. Einarson formed a team of four skips in 2019 and it has paid off with two national championships. Second Shannon Birchard, a former Manitoba junior champion at skip, has been an all-star at the last two Scotties. Seconds are generally on six rocks per end and they are expected to lean hard on the broom to have an effect on rock movement. Morris, 42, has not found that to be a problem, even though he has practised and played far less than he normally would during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I take fitness very seriously,” he said. “It’s something I’ve always felt was important in your life whether you’re curling or doing anything. I’ve maintained my fitness through the years.”

Share this article in your social network







News Near Sault Ste. Marie