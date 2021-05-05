Time for curling networks to step it up -- RUICCI COLUMN
Over the past 10-12 years, the popularity of televised curling in this country has exploded.
With the exception of this COVID-19 year when interest tailed off (surprisingly), typically, TV ratings have been consistently high.
There have even been a number of times when the Tim Hortons Brier has outdrawn the NHL head-to-head.
The four-rock rule, followed by the five-rock rule, has surely increased scoring opportunities, while allowing players to strut their often amazing shot-making capabilities.
The precision we often see from today’s curlers is remarkable.
More than ever before, the top male and female players of this era are athletes. They train vigorously, they work on their games passionately.
The days of corn brooms and curlers puffing on a cigarette during games have gone the way of Brylcreem and Hai Karate aftershave.
Some of you, surely, remember this scene from the 1990 Brier at old Memorial Gardens: Ontario’s Ed Werenich, crouching in the hack, sporting a Santa Claus belly and a toothpick in his mouth, delivering a championship-clinching draw.
Let’s move ahead about 30 years.
In this era, fans from coast-to-coast enjoy watching the new stars of this sport play a caliber of game that has never been better.
And make no mistake, curling fans are loyal.
That’s another reason why ratings have typically been so strong. But isn’t it time the networks who carry the sport step up their games?
This isn’t a knock against the announcing crews on either TSN, which covers the Scotties and the Brier, or Sportsnet, which owns and televises the Grand Slam of Curling.
It’s the production of the broadcasts that could stand an upgrade.
How many times, in recent years, have you watched the feature game on either of the two networks, and waited longer than half an hour or 40 minutes for an update on how the Sault’s Team Brad Jacobs is doing?
The Jacobs rink was the top-ranked men’s team in the world a year ago.
In 2021, with the available technology, that should never happen.
Surely people in other parts of the country experience the same frustration waiting for results from games involving their favourite teams.
Watch a televised baseball game, or an NFL, NHL or NBA game and you’ll see networks take advantage of crawls along the bottom of the screen, informing you of the latest happenings in every other game being played that day.
Scores are augmented by scoring details.
Surely, TSN and Sportsnet could regularly show viewers updated scores – even if an end was blanked – from each of the other games being played at that time.
If it’s a matter of cost, what about having interns – once the pandemic is over – tweet out results or details of a great shot or critical miss from each the other sheets?
Those tweets could be added to a crawl running every few minutes along the bottom of the screen.
Seriously, waiting for updates can be maddening.
In this day and age, it simply shouldn’t be that way.