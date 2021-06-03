Toms inks Hounds deal
Connor Toms has always wanted to play for the Soo Greyhounds.
That goal took another step towards reality on Thursday when the Hounds announced the signing of the 17-year-old (2004 birth year) defenceman.
The five-foot-11, 160-pound Sault native was taken by the Greyhounds in the third round (No. 44 overall) of the 2020 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selections draft.
“Connor can mobilize offence from anywhere on the ice due to his composure and elusiveness with the puck,” Hounds general manager Kyle Raftis said in a prepared statement. “This, coupled with his elite skating ability, allows him to be a proficient two-way defender.”
“Playing for the Greyhounds has been a dream of mine ever since I started playing minor hockey in the Sault,” said Toms, who suited up for the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Soo Thunderbirds during the COVID-19 shortened 2020-2021 season. “I’m thankful for this opportunity.”
In 19 games with the T-Birds, Toms led all NOJHL rookie rearguards in scoring with four goals and 14 assists for 18 points. The son of former Greyhounds winger Jeff Toms, Connor also led all NOJHL defencemen in assists, power-play assists and short-handed goals. He was later named the T-Birds rookie of the year.
Jeff Toms, who went on to play 236 regular season NHL games, was part of the Hounds 1993 Memorial Cup championship team.
“Connor is going to be a huge addition to our blue-line for years to come,” Raftis added.
The GM also spoke of how excited the club was to announce this signing.
Toms “is an extremely motivated athlete and we’re excited to watch him develop as a player and as a student here at home in the Sault,” Raftis added.
“I’m excited to get started,” Toms said. “I wish the season started tomorrow.”
Meantime, the Greyhounds continue preparations for the OHL’s Priority Selections draft, which begins with Rounds 1-3 on Friday at 7 p.m.
Rounds 4-15 go Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.
The Hounds will choose 18th in the opening round. Among others, they also own picks No. 38, No. 48 and No. 67.