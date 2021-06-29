





Share this Story: ‘Unbelievable’ OFSAA repeat – RUICCI COLUMN

‘Unbelievable’ OFSAA repeat – RUICCI COLUMN jpg, SM

Article content For the 2009-2010 St. Mary’s Knights, the bar was high. It had been set there one year earlier when the ’08-’09 Knights made local history, becoming the city’s first high school hockey team to win an Ontario Federation of School Athletic Association (OFSAA) championship. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘Unbelievable’ OFSAA repeat – RUICCI COLUMN Back to video Not only did the St. Mary’s ’08-’09 squad capture the OFSAA A/AA title, the Knights also grabbed High School Hockey League and Northern Ontario Secondary Schools Association (NOSSA) A/AA championships. One year later, with only two returning players on their roster, the Knights repeated. Today, we’re going to wrap up this series on the Sault’s all-Ontario high school champions with a look at how St. Mary’s managed to go back-to-back. After finishing 22-2-1-0 (wins, losses, ties, overtime wins) during the regular season, the Knights swept Sir James Dunn in two straight in the local semifinals and St. Basil, also in two straight, in the city finals. The NOSSA A/AA championships were next, set for March 9-10 in Sudbury.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “It’s going to be an exciting experience,” St. Mary’s winger Alex Morrison, an excellent all-round athlete, told The Sault Star’s Ben Leeson. “We really look forward to seeing some new competition and seeing just how good we can be.” “We’re going to have some new challenges,” added first-year head coach Terry Chikoski. “If we play well, if we stick to the plan, we’ll be okay.” “Hard to tell if we can do it again because we still don’t know what NOSSA will be like,” said defenceman Hayden Murray, the club’s captain. On Day 1 at NOSSA, Morrison got hot to help St. Mary’s win a pair of games. His hat trick powered the Sault champs to a 6-4 win over Sudbury’s Lo-Ellen Park Knights. Mike Colizza, Daniel Pyymaki and Zac Dodds added single goals. Morrison then scored twice and Dodds once in a 3-2 victory over Franco-Cite from Sturgeon Falls. St. Mary’s began Day 2 with a 4-4 tie against Sudbury’s St. Charles Cardinals. Murray, Dodds, Paul Vendramin and Jerret Semczyszyn handled the scoring. That set the stage for the NOSSA final, also against the Cardinals. This time, the Knights scored three unanswered goals in the final period for a 4-1 victory. Jesse McCaig fired home a pair, Vendramin and Jake Cook added singles and Pyymaki notched two assists. “I wasn’t having a very strong tournament, so I really wanted to come out and contribute for the team,” McCaig said afterward. “I was happy to be able to put the puck in.” Remo Febbraro was strong in goal and earned player-of-the-game honours.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Before we had our first practice this season, we made winning NOSSA our goal,” said Murray, named tournament MVP. “We worked hard for this all season.” That sent the Knights to St. Catharines for a shot at a second straight OFSAA A/AA championship. Following a provincial title one year earlier, the ’09-’10 Knights entered OFSAA seeded No. 2 in a 20-team field. “We feel pretty good going in,” forward Brendan Kane told The Sault Star. “We’re ranked second and that should give us a pretty-good chance. We’ve been pretty-solid all year.” “In that first game, I’m sure there’s going to be some nerves,” said Mike Maniacco, who, along with Murray, won an OFSAA crown a season earlier. “This is a provincial tournament, after all. So I’ll try to calm the guys down a bit.” Play began on March 23, 2010, and, in their opener, the Knights got goals from Murray and Vendramin, skating to a 2-2 draw with 14th-seeded South Grenville, from Prescott, Ont. In Game 2, Morrison, Murray and Semczyszyn scored unanswered goals as St. Mary’s defeated the No. 11 seed, Courtice Secondary School from the Oshawa area, 4-2. Jeffrey Guzzo also scored for the winners. “It took five periods, but we finally woke up,” Chikoski said of his team’s slow start on opening day. “It’s stressful for us coaches, but these players get it done.” On the second day of action, the Knights stopped Eden High School of St. Catharines, seeded No. 19, 4-3, before dropping a 3-2 decision to eighth-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas of Tottenham.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Tied 3-3, McCaig scored with 2:41 left in regulation in the win over Eden. “Probably my biggest goal this year,” he said. Guzzo had two goals and an assist in the win while Colizza had the other marker. Semczyszyn and Pyymaki scored against St. Thomas Aquinas. “We’re squeezing the sticks big time,” Chikoski said after the setback, which dropped St. Mary’s to 2-1-1 heading into the quarter-finals. “It looks as if the puck is a grenade on their sticks.” Fortunately, the Knights responded in the quarters, defeating top-seeded Appleby College from Oakville 2-0. “Best game we’ve played all year,” Chikoski said afterward. Outshot 29-21, Febbraro was brilliant in goal as the Knights played a trap against a highly-skilled opponent. Morrison had both goals for the winners and Febbraro stopped a penalty shot with three minutes left in regulation. “That was easily my best game of the tournament,” the standout netminder told The Sault Star. “We were underdogs, but we played our typical bump-and-grind game.” For Semczyszyn, March 26, 2010, would certainly prove memorable. He scored the semifinal winner in triple overtime, on a pass from Murray, as St. Mary’s edged fifth-ranked Bishop Macdonell from Guelph 1-0. Semczyszyn did it again in the gold-medal game. He scored just 46 seconds into OT as the Knights stopped the third-seeded St. Michael Mustangs from Niagara Falls 4-3. “It’s an unbelievable feeling,” said Semczyszyn. “To be able to step up at a key moment like that, it’s something special that I’ll remember always.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The OT winner came following a dramatic tally late in regulation. Trailing 3-2, Pyymaki scored with 4.3 seconds remaining. “Unbelievable, unbelievable,” Chikoski said of the school’s second straight OFSAA A/AA hockey championship. “It’s like a Cinderella story.” Morrison and McCaig had the other goals and Febbraro was dazzling, especially while making three big saves during a goal-mouth scramble just 30 seconds into overtime. “It boils down to hard work, heart and passion,” Semczyszyn said. “These guys never die,” added Chikoski, who took over when last year’s bench boss, Mike Flammia, decided to take a step back and serve as assistant coach/manager. “They’re blue-collar kids from Sault Ste. Marie who put on their work boots and hard hats and head to work every day.”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie