Article content

Reminiscent of the way in which he snares a rebound, Chase Peplow didn’t hesitate.

Asked if the 2020-2021 White Pines Wolverines could have repeated as Senior Boys High School Basketball League champions, Peplow began answering immediately.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘Without a doubt’ says Wolverines Peplow Back to video

“Without a doubt in my mind, we could have repeated,” said the six-foot-six centre, now a 17-year-old Grade 12 student.

Sunday will mark the one-year anniversary of the Wolverines securing city bragging rights.

On Feb. 14, 2020, White Pines stopped Korah 62-37 in the senior boys city final at Korah.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all high school sports have been cancelled locally.

This season’s Wolverines would have returned a formidable team, having lost just guards Bishop Whitmell and Evan Zaharko to graduation.

“The group of guys we had were hard-working and dedicated toward the sport,” added Peplow, chosen league MVP for his strong play during the 2019-2020 campaign. “And we’re a very close group of guys.”