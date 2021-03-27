Wood sparks T-Birds to victory 

Article content

Four consecutive second period goals were more than enough for the Soo Thunderbirds on Saturday.

The T-Birds rode their 4-0 lead to a 5-1 Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League victory over the Blind River Beavers at the Blind River Community Centre.

“Once we got going, we were really, really good,” said T-Birds’ head coach Denny Lambert, who thought his team started slowly in a scoreless opening period. “We just needed to get our legs going.”

Caleb Wood scored twice and set up another for the winners, who grabbed their fourth victory in a seven-game series, which wraps up – and brings an end to the COVID-19 shortened season – on Sunday.

That’s when the teams meet in a 2 p.m. start at John Rhodes Community Centre.

Cameron Dutkiewicz had a goal and two assists for the T-Birds, who improved to 12-6-2 (wins, losses, shootout losses). Noah Boman scored once and helped set up another while Andrew Malek was the other Soo shooter to beat Beavers netminder Gavin Disano.

Jacob Kelly, on the power play, had the Beavers lone goal, beating T-Birds netminder Alex Bugeja at 19:24 of the second period.

That trimmed the visitor’s lead to 4-1. But Blind River could get no closer, falling to 9-10-1 on the season.

“The last two games we’ve been solid,” said Lambert, whose club was a dominant, 8-1 winner on Thursday here. “We found our identity over these two games and saw what we could do.”

The coach also praised Bugeja, on a night when his team held a 49-34 edge in shots.

“He made some big saves when we needed them,” Lambert noted.