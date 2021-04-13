





Share this Story: Lukenda ‘absolutely committed’ to bid for future Memorial Cup

Lukenda ‘absolutely committed’ to bid for future Memorial Cup

Article content While he used the words “disappointing” and “unfortunate” when describing the circumstances which led to the cancellation of the 2021 Memorial Cup, Tim Lukenda also had a message for Soo Greyhounds fans. “I’m absolutely committed to doing all I can to get the Memorial Cup here at some point in the future,” said Lukenda, the Hounds team president and governor. “I would love to have this chance again in the future.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lukenda ‘absolutely committed’ to bid for future Memorial Cup Back to video In a Wednesday press release, citing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Hockey League announced the second-consecutive cancellation of the Memorial Cup, which would have seen either Sault Ste. Marie or Oshawa serve as 2021 host city. The 2020 event was to have been staged in Kelowna, B.C., with the Western Hockey League’s Kelowna Rockets serving as host team. “The decision was made based on the limitations on travel, border restrictions, and quarantining requirements that would make it impossible to produce league champions,” CHL president Dan MacKenzie said in a prepared statement. “The CHL is committed to the health and safety of our players, their families and billets, our teams, staff and officials, and the communities in which we play.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content That, the president added, has “driven all of our difficult decisions for the last year as we have dealt with this global pandemic.” Along with a host team, the Memorial Cup features champions from the Ontario Hockey League, WHL and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). Typically, the tourney begins in mid-May and wraps up at the end of the month. This year, due to the pandemic, the CHL’s most-prestigious event was postponed and pushed back into June. Neither the Greyhounds, nor Oshawa Generals, ever had an opportunity to make in-person, or even video presentations in front of the Memorial Cup selection committee. “Honestly, it was feeling somewhat inevitable, given the stage we’re at,” Lukenda said of the cancellation in a Wednesday interview with The Sault Star. “So it wasn’t unexpected given where we’re at. But it is unfortunate.” The Greyhounds majority owner was asked about his level of confidence, had the two teams been able to make presentations. “I am very confident we would have been successful,” he answered. “Obviously, I would expect Oshawa and my friend and fellow governor, Rocco Tullio, to say the same thing. But from my perspective, I’m very confident we would have put our best foot forward.” Lukenda, who sits on the OHL’s executive committee of the board of governors, spoke of how the Hounds were part of a strong team, which had been assembled with the goal of securing the right to be the 2021 host city.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content He talked about the many months of work which went into planning and the presentation itself. The team included members of the Hounds organization, city staff and Brooks Marketing Resources, a local company who assisted in putting together “an outstanding visual presentation that we had on standby for so long.” Lukenda lamented the fact the Greyhounds and the city never had the opportunity to make a Memorial Cup pitch. “I think we could have knocked their socks off,” he added. “And, hopefully, we would have been the chosen party.” Having had its start date postponed three times, the OHL is the only one of Canada’s three Major Junior loops not operating. The WHL began a shortened regular season on Feb. 26 with teams playing geographical rivals. The Portland Winterhawks have shifted operations to Kent, Wash., in order for the league’s American-based teams to all play out of that state. Teams from British Columbia are playing in bubbles in Kamloops and Kelowna, B.C., while the WHL’s Saskatchewan-based franchises have joined forces with teams based in Manitoba and are competing in a bubble in Regina. Alberta-based teams are playing out of their home arenas. Meantime, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League began a shortened season in October. The league plans to begin playoff action, using bubbles, later this month. However, both the WHL and QMJHL have faced COVID-19 stumbling blocks. Meantime, the last time the Sault played host to the Memorial Cup was 1993. The Hounds wound up beating the Peterborough Petes in the championship game for the only Memorial Cup crown in franchise history.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content As for making a future stab at becoming host city, Lukenda spoke of the many variables involved. Quebec is to play host to the 2022 tournament, but with back-to-back tourneys now cancelled, and the possible impact of the coronavirus a year from now, “I’m not even sure the Canadian Hockey League has been considering next year’s event,” Lukenda said. “There are just so many unknowns. That adds further uncertainty as to when we might get the opportunity in the future.” Canada’s three Major A leagues rotate the right to have one of their clubs serve as host. “You need the organization to be in the right place (on the ice),” said Lukenda, who expressed confidence the club would again, in the future, enjoy the strong political support locally it had for winning the 2021 bid. “But you have to make sure you have the right team, one you think can go for it.” He explained how one of the Greyhounds philosophies is to ice a strong club on a year-to-year basis. “This will absolutely not be the last time we throw our hat into the ring,” Lukenda said.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie