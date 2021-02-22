Lukenda: Staging Cup ‘might be difficult’  

Article content

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic brought three postponements to the Ontario Hockey League season, Soo Greyhounds president Tim Lukenda is expressing doubt about the viability of the 2021 Memorial Cup.

While stressing “these are solely my views,” Lukenda used the words “challenging” and “realistic,” while discussing the impact the coronavirus has had on Major A hockey in the province and the possibility the pandemic may keep the prestigious tournament from being staged for a second consecutive season.

“We have to be realistic,” Lukenda, who sits on the executive committee of the OHL’s board of governors, said in an interview with The Sault Star. “Given the timing and the fact each of the three leagues are on different schedules and the number of games played and all of those things, I foresee it might be difficult” to play the Memorial Cup.

The Greyhounds majority owner also spoke of how “realistically, it would be challenging this year to bring everything together for a national championship.”