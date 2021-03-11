Lukenda would ‘love’ for Sault to be hub city
If an abbreviated Ontario Hockey League season were to be held in hub cities, Soo Greyhounds president Tim Lukenda said Thursday he would “absolutely” enjoy seeing Sault Ste. Marie selected.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s believed hub cities, a plan the NHL used in order to stage its 2019-2020 playoffs, is the likely format the OHL would need to employ in order to return to the ice.
In a press briefing on Wednesday, Lisa MacLeod, Ontario’s minister for heritage, sport, tourism and culture, expressed her belief a shortened OHL season will be played.
“I’m optimistic they will get games in,” she said. “My team is feeling very confident that we’ve got the OHL to a place where they will be able to safely play with (body) contact providing certain conditions.”
Asked about the Sault as a possible hub city, Lukenda spoke of how “I don’t believe any location has been formally approached at this point and it’s important that we let this process play out and be finalized.”
However, the Hounds majority owner, who sits on the executive committee of the OHL’s board of governors, went on to say: “Hypothetically, if we were to be asked, I’d love to try to make it happen while recognizing that we need proper local approvals. But we haven’t been approached as the process with the government continues and hasn’t been finalized. That would be putting the cart before the horse.”
Asked if he has proposed the Sault as a hub city to the OHL, Lukenda spoke of how “at this point, it’s important none of us in the league comment on speculation.”
Questioned as to whether he has spoken to Christian Provenzano, the city’s mayor, about such a possibility, Lukenda offered a similar answer.
“Again, at this point I think it’s important none of us in the league get ahead of ourselves. We need to let this process play out.”
Meantime, Lukenda also shot down a report about the Memorial Cup made in a Tuesday column on sportsnet.ca by Hockey Night in Canada commentator Elliotte Friedman.
Friedman wrote: “The Memorial Cup is in limbo for 2021, but a few months ago, Sault Ste. Marie was approached about holding it both for this season and next season, in an emergency scenario.”
Asked about it on Thursday, Lukenda said: “I’m not aware of any discussion of that nature. We were not approached with that proposal.”
The Hounds president also chucked, when he added: “I think it’s a great idea though. But it’s not something that has been proposed to us.”