MacLeod’s optimism excites Greyhounds 

Soo Greyhounds defenceman Billy Constantinou admits he’s been “going a little stir-crazy” without the sport he loves.

Constantinou and other members of the Hounds organization couldn’t hide their excitement Wednesday morning when the comments of Lisa MacLeod, Ontario’s sport minister, were relayed to them.

At a press briefing, MacLeod spoke of how confident she is an abbreviated Ontario Hockey League season – with body-checking – will be played this spring.

“My team is very confident we’ve got the OHL to a place where they will be able to safely play with contact providing certain conditions,” MacLeod said. “We’re asking folks to wait over the next two, three weeks knowing (the OHL) will need some financial compensation. So we’re looking at what that might be as well. I’m optimistic they will get games in.”

“It’s awesome, for sure,” said Constantinou. “It’s great news to hear.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the OHL played its last games on Wednesday March 11, 2020. The Hounds were involved in one of three games that night, beating Flint 4-1 at GFL Memorial Gardens.