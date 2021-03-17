





Share this Story: OHL to score $2.35M from province

OHL to score $2.35M from province

Article content For Ontario Hockey League teams, it’s a start. While saying she expects a return-to-play plan to be in place by the end of March for at least a 20-game season, Ontario’s minister of heritage, sport, tourism and culture, Lisa MacLeod announced on Wednesday $2.35 million in financial assistance for OHL teams, including the Soo Greyhounds. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. OHL to score $2.35M from province Back to video That money, an average of $138,235 per franchise, is to help the league’s 17 Ontario-based teams meet their post-secondary scholarship commitments.

Typically, players earn at least one year of post-secondary education for every year spent on an OHL roster.

McLeod also spoke of the possibility of additional financial aid to help the OHL stage a COVID-19 delayed and shortened, 2020-2021 season. “What I foresee is that in order for them to get a season in,” it’s necessary for the OHL to have “some additional financial support from us,” MacLeod said. While adding it’s too early to figure out an exact number, it “likely won’t be similar to the $40 million the NHL received” as part of the bubble model used for the 2020 playoffs last summer.

As for the season beginning, MacLeod talked of how “if we can land something, I’m optimistic by the end of the month that we’ll be able to make an announcement and get to work selecting the locations or venues in which (the OHL) will play.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The minister went on to note how a shortened season — minus fans for the foreseeable future – must be approved by Ontario’s chief public-health official, Dr. David Williams. Meantime, in a prepared statement, OHL commissioner David Branch talked of how the financial assistance “will help address the substantial cost of the scholarship program to OHL teams, who have not been on the ice since March, 2020.” According to the league, during the 2019-2020 campaign, 334 OHL graduates accessed their scholarship funds, at a cost to OHL teams of $3.125 million.

As well, current OHL players used $475,000 in scholarship funds. Branch, who has been forced to delay the start of the 2020-2021 season three times due to the pandemic, also said the OHL “looks forward to Minister MacLeod’s announcement on the matter of returning to play, along with details on further financial aid for the league.” “My hope and aspiration is to get it done,” MacLeod said of the work needed to stage a season. “We know how important the OHL is as a feeder to the NHL, the AHL and other professional leagues around the world.”

Meticulous standards for both testing and sanitation will need to be met, the minister added. “We want to make sure once we sign off on that return to play, the integrity of the bubble (sites) will prevent the spreads or any of the variants of concern,” MacLeod said. “My concern is I don’t want an athlete to go into a bubble that’s infected, create a super-spreader event and then have the next Olympian or NHL superstar sidelined, probably permanently, because of a respiratory disease.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Getting players back on the ice as quickly as possible continues to be our main priority,” Branch said. “We continue to work diligently with the government to ensure a safe return to play this season.” In an interview with The Sault Star on Feb. 21, Greyhounds president Tim Lukenda expressed doubt about the viability of the 2021 Memorial Cup, slated to be hosted by either Oshawa or Sault Ste. Marie. “We have to be realistic,” Lukenda, who sits on the OHL’s executive committee of the board of governors, said at the time. “Given the timing and the fact each of the three leagues are on different schedules. . . I foresee it might be difficult” to stage the Memorial Cup. On Wednesday, MacLeod also expressed skepticism a Canadian Major Junior championship tourney can be held. “I don’t have a lot of confidence that it would happen before probably late 2021 or 2022,” she said. As for body contact, something only allowed in professional sports at this time, MacLeod noted how that is something “the chief medical officer of health will need to sign off on.” And MacLeod also used the words “very complex” when discussing all of the factors that go into the OHL being able to gain approval to play. “A lot of detail goes into this planning in order for us to make sure the athletes themselves would be safe,” she added.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie