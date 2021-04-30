Morgan among T-Birds lauded
Parker Morgan was a double winner as the Soo Thunderbirds capped an abbreviated 2020-2021 season by announcing their team award winners on Friday.
Morgan, who had six goals and four assists in 21 Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League games, was named the club’s hardest worker, while also winning the Player’s Player Award for serving as a role model both off and on the ice.
The Sault native signed with the club prior to the start of the 2020-2021 campaign. Morgan, who served as an alternate captain, set an example for his teammates with both his willingness to compete and his determination.
Meantime, netminder Alex Bugeja was named the club’s most valuable player. The West Vancouver, B.C., native posted a 9-2-2 (wins, losses, shootout losses) record, to go along with a 2.37 goals against average and a league-best .936 saves percentage.
Cooper Smyl won the award as the club’s leading scorer. Born in Fairfield, Calif., Smyl, who calls the Sault home, notched 17 goals and seven assists in 19 regular season games.
He also led the club with three game-winning goals.
The top-defenceman award was presented to Dylan Parsons. A native of Victoria, B.C., Parsons played in 21 games, recording two goals and 11 assists.
Sault native Connor Toms was chosen rookie of the year. The smooth-skating defenceman led all NOJHL first-year players in scoring with 18 points in 19 games. His 14 assists topped all league rearguards. He also paced NOJHL defencemen with seven power-play assists and two short-handed goals.
Acquired in a deal with the Soo (Mich.) Eagles prior to the start of the season, Caleb Wood was named the club’s most sportsmanlike player. The Ontario Sault native produced 10 goals and 13 assists in 21 games while completing the season with only 10 minutes in penalties.
Rookie forward Tyson Doucette was chosen most-improved player. After entering the NOJHL as a 16-year-old (2004 birth year), Doucette netted five goals to go along with six assists in 20 games.
That’s more goals than Doucette recorded during the 2019-2020 season as a member of the AAA Midget Soo Jr. Greyhounds. That season he had two.
Tyson’s older brother, defenceman Jacob Doucette, won the T-Birds scholastic award. After signing with the Soo prior to the start of the season, Doucette studied Engineering, doing his work via the Internet, at the University of Windsor.
Don Stares, who serves as a security guard at Thunderbirds home games, won the club’s staff award.