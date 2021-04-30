Morgan among T-Birds lauded   

Article content

Parker Morgan was a double winner as the Soo Thunderbirds capped an abbreviated 2020-2021 season by announcing their team award winners on Friday.

Morgan, who had six goals and four assists in 21 Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League games, was named the club’s hardest worker, while also winning the Player’s Player Award for serving as a role model both off and on the ice.

The Sault native signed with the club prior to the start of the 2020-2021 campaign. Morgan, who served as an alternate captain, set an example for his teammates with both his willingness to compete and his determination.

Meantime, netminder Alex Bugeja was named the club’s most valuable player. The West Vancouver, B.C., native posted a 9-2-2 (wins, losses, shootout losses) record, to go along with a 2.37 goals against average and a league-best .936 saves percentage.

Cooper Smyl won the award as the club’s leading scorer. Born in Fairfield, Calif., Smyl, who calls the Sault home, notched 17 goals and seven assists in 19 regular season games.