New OHL sked has twists

Training camp is slated to begin on Aug. 30 and the Hounds, who’ll begin their 50th anniversary season, expect to operate with their rookies for the first couple of days before bring the rest of their players in. The regular season is set to begin with home games on Oct. 8, against North Bay, and Oct. 9, versus Sudbury. Two changes will become readily apparent to fans: The Hounds will play only three Eastern Conference teams during the regular season and, occasionally, they’ll face the same opponent on back-to-back days – both home and away.

“We can set up training camp now and get things scheduled,” said Raftis, who also spoke of how “you’re at the mercy of the scheduling process in terms of setting things up with your players.”

From the East, the Greyhounds will battle Sudbury 10 times, North Bay eight times and Barrie in two, head-to-head clashes. As well, the Hounds will play doubleheaders at GFL Memorial Gardens against North Bay (Oct. 22-23), Guelph (Nov. 5-6), Windsor (Jan. 7-8), Sarnia (Feb. 11-12), London (Feb. 25-26) and Kitchener (March 11-12).

Asked about both the doubleheaders and the fact the Soo faces just three teams from the East, Raftis spoke of how the decisions were made “to mirror the way in which the NHL set up their schedule. This cuts down on a little bit of travel and also reduces the number of nights spent in a hotel for a majority of the teams.”

Questioned as to his thoughts on the changes, Raftis called them “interesting.”

He talked about how “this accentuates Western Conference rivalries,” and how the West has typically been the dominant conference. “You’re playing the best of the best. That’ll add interest.”

At home, the Soo is slated to play nine times on Wednesday, 10 each on both Friday and Saturday and five times on Sunday.

Meantime, on Tuesday, Hounds centre Tanner Dickinson was one of four OHL players named to participate in USA Hockey’s 2021 World Junior Summer Showcase, slated for July 24-31 in Plymouth, Mich. The Showcase, which also includes teams from Finland and Sweden, serves as an evaluation for players trying to make their respective national teams for the 2022 world junior championship.