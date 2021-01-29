No I-500 ‘gut-wrenching’ for race chair

Article content continued

Asked about the reaction to the board’s decision, Federau estimated 95 per cent of the comments he’s heard have been supportive.

“The majority understand,” he added. “I think the people who don’t understand our decision to cancel are the ones who are upset more about not being able to attend and party and enjoy the atmosphere, versus watching the race. But we did the right thing.”

It would have been possible to hold a race in some form, Federau admitted. But the risks were much too great.

He talked about not wanting to be a “super spreader” for the coronavirus and how that scenario would have jeopardized the health of a lot of people while “hurting the integrity and reputation of the I-500.”

The fact so many people have expressed their disappointment has actually surprised organizers. They knew this race was popular, but perhaps not as popular as they’ve come to learn.

“And that’s opened our eyes on this board,” Federau said. “We realize now how darn important this is to so many people on both sides (of the St. Mary’s River) and the sport in general.”

He talked about having a “hollow feeling” on Friday, and the likelihood of “going into withdrawal next week.”

Federau also spoke of how, even little things such as watering the track and getting the I-500 facility ready, are missed by race organizers and volunteers.

Lining up volunteer meetings for officials and those who work the race brings everyone together, he added.

“I think I miss the fact the I-500 is a focal point. It’s the foundation for community involvement,” Federau said. “I miss the atmosphere, I miss the people, I miss the camaraderie between the fans and the race teams. It’s a very special event and it lives in the hearts of thousands of people, whether that’s in Michigan, or Minnesota, or Alaska or in our Canadian friends.”

Organizers are committed to next year’s race, with Feb. 5, 2022, set as the return date.

Meantime, last February, Bunke Racing came from behind to win the 52nd annual I-500. Backup driver Aaron Christensen ran the final 65 laps aboard the winning team’s Polaris.

Lead driver Gabe Bunke recorded his eighth I-500 championship a year ago, tying him with Corey Davidson for most wins in race history. Bunke hails from Roseau, Minn., while Christensen is a Canadian who lives in Metiskow, Alta.