No Olar, no NOSSA title – RUICCI COLUMN 

Article content

Back then, it was a reasonable question to ask.

How much did the absence of Keirstin Olar hurt the 2013 White Pines Wolverines in the Northern Ontario final?

After losing the Sault’s High School Senior Basketball League title game 37-33 to the St. Basil Saints, the Wolverines were bound and determined to win the Northern Ontario Secondary Schools Association (NOSSA) A championship.

That didn’t work out.

Once again, the 2013 Wolverines lost in the championship game.

But the women from White Pines did wind up making history by becoming the first local team to win an all-Ontario championship while competing in an event played in Sault Ste. Marie.

Who knows?

It may never be done again.

But first, the 2013 Wolverines tested themselves at the NOSSA A finals in North Bay.

White Pines opened with a victory over Macdonald-Cartier of Sudbury on Nov. 15, 2013. The next morning, the Sault team advanced to the title game with a semifinal win over Elliot Lake.