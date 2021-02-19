NOSSA champs would have been ‘very good’
Their head coach doesn’t hold back when talking about the expectations he had for his White Pines Wolverines senior boys’ basketball team.
“I think we would have repeated as city and NOSSA champions and had a good chance of winning an OFSAA title,” Hue Higham said on Friday, in an interview with The Sault Star.
Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the Wolverines 2020 Northern Ontario Secondary Schools Association A championship.
On Feb. 23 of last year, while playing on their home court, the Wolverines made short work of Sudbury’s College Notre-Dame Alouettes, whipping their opponents 69-38 in the NOSSA final.
The Wolverines advanced to the 20-team, Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) A championships March 9-11, 2020, in North Bay.
There, fifth-seeded White Pines made it to the quarter-finals, before dropping a 76-71 decision to fourth-seeded Notre Dame High School of Ottawa.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020-2021 high school sports season has been silent. That’s been a bitter pill to swallow for all local teams and athletes. But it’s surely been more frustrating for those with realistically-high expectations.
“It’s tougher for the kids on our team because they only get so many chances (to win),” said Higham. “But it’s also tough for me, to say the least.”
This season’s Wolverines would have returned nearly their entire roster, except for guards Bishop Whitmell and Evan Zaharko. Last year’s junior team was also a powerhouse and Higham talked of how he expected junior grads Michael Ferlaino and Sam Smith to fill those openings nicely.
And a strong lineup, bolstered by the savvy gained from a 2-1 win-loss mark at OFSAA, would have made the Wolverines tough to beat.
League MVP “Chase Peplow and Logan Whitmell would have been just coming into their own this season,” the coach said of his two dominant inside forces. “We would have been very good.”
The group of key returning players would have also included standout guards Brett Pearce and Devon Dorrance.
In last year’s NOSSA final, the Wolverines exploded out of the gate, opening a 17-2 lead in the first quarter.
“It was pretty much over after that,” Higham recalled. “I was very proud of that team. That NOSSSA championship win was the first step moving forward for this group.”
Peplow scored 20 points and Bishop Whitmell, Logan’s older brother, added 11 for the new champions. Logan Whitmell tossed in nine, Pearce eight, Dorrance contributed seven points and Zaharko had five.
What the coach recalls most about last season’s city and NOSSA A champions was the size of their inside players. Few opponents could match White Pines when it came to interior defence and rebounding at both ends of the court.
“I also remember how Bishop Whitmell was our leader in terms of handling the ball and making sure everyone was accountable on defence,” Higham added. “He was a great leader.”
In the OFSAA quarters, Peplow scored 26 points in defeat while Logan Whitmell contributed 20. Bishop Whitmell finished with 16.