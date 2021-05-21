





Article content For Sault Ste. Marie senior football teams, the Northern Ontario Secondary Schools Association (NOSSA) playdowns have typically been a formality. As the 2012 St. Mary’s Knights prepared for their NOSSA semifinal against Sudbury’s Lo-Ellen Park Knights, they did so with the knowledge Sault teams hadn’t lost a NOSSA final since 1995. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. NOSSA opponents depart quietly -- RUICCI COLUMN Back to video The winner of the Nov. 10 clash at Rocky DiPietro Field would play host to St. Joseph-Scollard Hall from North Bay the following weekend. St. Mary’s would wind up dominating both Northern rivals, before going on to win the Northern Bowl in Toronto, becoming the first school in the province to win six bowl games. Before the game with Lo-Ellen, Knights’ two-way standout Ray Duplin was named winner of the Alex Denman Award as the Sault’s top senior player. To me, he was one of the very-best high school players ever seen locally. After controlling the regular season in the Sault, St. Basil claimed the other three major awards.

Article content Saints veterans Andrew Paluzzi (Rocky DiPietro Award as top receiver), Jacob Creedon (Gordon Hargreaves Trophy as top lineman), and Jon Howarth (Sault Steelers Award as top defensive player) grabbed the rest of the High School Senior Football League’s hardware. As they prepared for their NOSSA semi, the Knights did so minus hard-hitting linebacker Mitch Mannarino, who fractured the femur in his right leg in a 17-10 win over St. Basil in the city final. He underwent surgery two days later and was done for the remainder of the season. “It’s the worst thing I’ve ever been through in sports,” Mannarino said at the time. “I wanted to be there with the guys.” Lo-Ellen offered little resistance as St. Mary’s emerged with a 37-6 victory. Dylan Hebert scored four touchdowns, two along the ground and two through the air, and the St. Mary’s defence shone, holding the visitors to just six first downs. “It’s nice to score four touchdowns, but I’m just glad we executed so well,” said Hebert, who rushed for a game-high 147 yards on 16 carries, caught two passes for 73 yards and also scored on a two-point conversion. “I couldn’t have done it without the blocking I got. It was phenomenal.” Knights head coach Marty Smith called Hebert “a warrior,” noting how he’s “our leader on offence.” Phil Turcotte had the other touchdown while Brandon Vernelli booted four converts and a single point on a missed field goal attempt. Quarterback Justin Elwgren finished 5-for-10 passing for 134 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Duplin paced the defence with five solo tackles, one assisted tackle, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt.

Article content Joey Misasi added three solos and five assists. “We played a great team game on defence,” said linebacker Nick Frayn, who contributed three solos and three assists. “We didn’t give them any big plays,” added defensive tackle Mitchell Stadnyk, who finished with four solos and one assist. “That was one of our goals.” Next up would be St. Joseph-Scollard Hall in the NOSSA final, played on Nov. 17 here. Strong defence and balanced offence – 142 rushing yards, 128 through the air – was again a recipe for success as St. Mary’s stopped its North Bay rival 38-10. “Everyone was clicking, everyone was on the same page,” said Elwgren, who finished 9-for-11 passing with three TD strikes. Hebert, Brian Fronzi and Malcolm Carlson-Strain all caught touchdown passes while Hebert, who carried 14 times for 71 yards, and Turcotte scored along the ground. Vernelli connected for a 14-yard field goal and converted all five majors. On defence, the Knights held the Bears to just 35 rushing yards on 13 carries. “We played outstanding,” said Duplin, who led the winners with 10 tackles. “Our defence came to play and it definitely feels great.” “Defensively, he’s our leader and he was just all over the field today,” Smith said of Duplin. Andrew Kinach was also a defensive force with 3.5 tackles and an interception. Turcotte and Thomas Pratt also had picks while Misasi and Frayn recorded 2.5 tackles each. The victory gave St. Mary’s a spot in the 2012 Northern Bowl, slated for Nov. 27 at Rogers Centre. NEXT: Making provincial history

