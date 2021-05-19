Oh so close for Fleming 

Article content

The margin was credit card thin.

The most-celebrated track-and-field athlete in this area has barely missed an opportunity to compete in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 2 Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

St. Joseph Island native Jenna Fleming wound up just .01 metres short of qualifying in women’s javelin for the May 27-29 event at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Mich.

“It’s obviously disappointing and frustrating,” said Fleming, who recently completed her freshman year at Lake Superior State University in Sault Sainte Marie, Mich. “It was so close. But I’m a freshman, I came into the season just looking to better myself and I did. So, I’ll get them next year.”

The NCAA Division 2 track committee released a list of those who had qualified on Tuesday night. Student athletes qualified for nationals by reaching automatic and provisional standards established for each event.