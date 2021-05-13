OHL pushes back season start
After halting play in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and cancelling the 2020-2021 season, on Thursday the Ontario Hockey League announced Oct. 7 as the start date for the planned 2021-2022 campaign.
That’s roughly two weeks later than the typical start of the season.
The OHL also announced a date of Sept. 4, which is a Saturday, for the opening of training camps. That is the beginning of the Labour Day weekend and is also later than typical.
However, the league does intend to play a complete 68-game regular season.
“It’s an exciting time for everyone as we turn our attention to a new season,” commissioner David Branch said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to getting our players back into their OHL communities where they can continue to pursue their goals both on the ice and in the classroom.”
Branch went on to explain how the OHL is working towards putting together a regular season schedule he said will conclude later than usual, on Apr. 3, 2022.
Typically, the regular season wraps up in mid-March.
“Our tremendous fans mean so much to the OHL and its communities and we’re looking forward to welcoming them back into our venues next season,” Branch added.
The playoffs are slated to begin on Apr. 7, running through May 30 at the latest, with the crowning of a new OHL champion. The Memorial Cup is scheduled to be held June 2-12 with the site yet to be determined.
Next up for the OHL is the Priority Selections draft, scheduled for June 4-5. The Soo Greyhounds will select 18th overall in the opening round.
As part of Thursday’s announcement, the league said it plans to announce the dates for its complete 2021-2022 schedule in the coming weeks.