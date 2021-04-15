Article content

In response to Ontario Sports Minister Lisa MacLeod saying it would be “irresponsible” to green light a return to play, the Ontario Hockey League issued a press release late Thursday afternoon.

As part of its statement, the league revealed how its “return-to-play plan was recently granted conditional (government) approval.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. OHL: Return was ‘granted conditional approval’ Back to video

Such news hadn’t previously been made public.

However, the OHL went on to add “the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the province, paired with the latest reinstatement of a stay-at-home order have put increased pressure on these plans.”

The league said it will provide a further update to players, families, billets, teams and fans in the coming days.

Meantime, during an earlier press conference, MacLeod shot down any idea of the government approving the OHL’s return at this time. That’s when she used the word “irresponsible.”

MacLeod didn’t mention anything about granting conditional approval.