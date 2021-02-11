OHL still in holding pattern

Article content

Ontario Hockey League commissioner David Branch put out a statement on Thursday, saying the league has “not yet arrived at an approved Return to Play framework for the upcoming season.”

However, the commissioner also said the OHL is “anxious to return,” and “eager to get our players back on the ice to drop the puck on the 2020-2021 season.”

Typically, the OHL begins its regular season in late September. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league has postponed the start of the season three times. Play was to begin on Feb. 4, 2021, but in late December, the league announced another postponement and did not release a planned start date.

“As we have for many months, we continue to work hard toward ensuring a safe return to play for everyone,” Branch said in Thursday’s press release. “We are encouraged by our ongoing discussions with government and public health agencies.”

The release also explained how the OHL “will share more information with our players, families, staff, billets and tremendous fans” once a finalized plan for a “safe return to the ice” becomes available.