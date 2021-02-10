O’Rourke ‘definitely benefitting’ from AHL spot 

Meantime, Hounds overage Jacob LeGuerrier is with the Laval Rocket, top farm team of the Montreal Canadiens. While grouped with only other Canadian clubs in a five-team division, the Rocket has yet to begin its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sault native Nick Porco, a member of the OHL’s Barrie Colts, has yet to see game action with the Texas Stars, top farm club of the Dallas Stars.

“It’s been a great experience,” said Soo Greyhounds captain Ryan O’Rourke, who has played in two games for the Iowa Wild, top farm club of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild. “It’s different than junior hockey. Guys are bigger, stronger, quicker and smarter. I’m definitely benefitting from this.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Three players with local ties, all of whom were expected to skate in the Ontario Hockey League this season, are presently on American Hockey League rosters.

One is taking advantage of his opportunity. Two others are anxiously awaiting theirs.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

However, Laval is slated to open on Friday with a home game against the Belleville Senators.

“Guys react quickly to the game,” O’Rourke said of his brief experience in the pro ranks. “You don’t have a lot of time to think.”

The 18-year-old (2002 birth year) defenceman was chosen by Minnesota in the second round (39th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

As is the case with others who have Major A eligibility remaining, O’Rourke is only able to play in the AHL until the OHL season begins.

O’Rourke estimates he’s averaging over 10 minutes-per-game in his two appearances with Iowa. He’s even seen some power-play time and has been a healthy scratch once.

“Everyone here knows how to do their job,” he said when reached in Des Moines, Iowa. “The positional hockey is better. It’s good developmentally for me to learn what it’s like at the next level.”

Asked about his AHL teammates, many of whom are quite a bit older than he is, O’Rourke spoke of how they’ve made him feel welcome.

“The guys have been unreal,” the native of Pickering, Ont., added. “They have fun and joke around. It’s like playing on a team with a group of kids.”

Porco, a 19-year-old (2001 birth year) winger, was chosen by Dallas in the fifth round (No. 142 overall) of the 2019 NHL draft.

“I’m working hard and waiting for my chance,” said Porco, who’s been a healthy scratch in three games as one of 15 forwards on the Texas roster. “I’m ready for whenever I’m called upon.”

Porco talked about how he’s enjoying the experience of being part of a professional team.

“Having a blast,” he said. “I’m learning a lot about the pro lifestyle and what’s expected. You’ve got to be consistent. You have to show up every single day and be ready to perform.”

Because he is an overage, the 20-year-old LeGuerrier (2000 birth year) doesn’t have to return to the OHL if and when a Major A season begins in this province. At present, he is one of 10 defencemen on the Rocket roster.

Taken by the Canadiens in the fifth round (126th overall) of the 2019 NHL draft, LeGuerrier could not be reached for comment.