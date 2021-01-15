O’Rourke seeks AHL spot 

Article content

In the strangest of hockey seasons, this one would be right up there.

An 18-year-old (2002 birth year) member of the Soo Greyhounds could soon find himself playing in the American Hockey League.

That’s the goal for Hounds captain Ryan O’Rourke, who’s slated to leave Saturday for Des Moines, Iowa, home of the AHL’s Iowa Wild.

O’Rourke, taken by the Minnesota Wild in the second round (39th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, is expected to train with other AHL hopefuls before training camp officially begins on Jan. 25.

With its season delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the AHL confirmed on Dec. 30, 2020, its intention to begin a new campaign on Feb. 5, 2021.

Typically, Canadian-born players with Ontario Hockey League eligibility remaining would not be allowed to play as professionals in the AHL.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, skaters such as O’Rourke will be permitted to skate for pro teams until the OHL season begins.