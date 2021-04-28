OUA next for Sault’s Theriault
After getting cut three times, he finally made the Ontario Hockey League on his fourth trip to the Niagara IceDogs training camp.
By winning a spot on the IceDogs 2019-2020 roster, Lucas Theriault proved himself to be a driven and dedicated hockey player.
But the Sault native needed to call on all of that single-minded resolve and dogged determination to get through a season eventually cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was very frustrating and tough. The hardest part was the mental stress,” Theriault said of sitting and waiting to see if there was going to be a way for him to get onto the ice for his overage season.
The OHL ended plans to try to stage the 2020-2021 campaign on April 20.
“I put a lot of work into getting ready for the season. I was determined to make a difference as an overage,” Theriault said.
The constant setbacks suffered by the league, as it tried to navigate a path toward staging even a greatly-abbreviated season, were disheartening.
“We kept thinking we were going to be playing,” Theriault added, “and then it would get pulled back.”
The five-foot-eight, 170-pounder wound up calling 2020-2021 “the hardest thing I had to go through in my OHL career.”
During his only OHL season, Theriault, taken by Niagara in the 12th round (No. 224 overall) of the 2016 Priority Selections draft, was hampered by knee and groin injuries.
He finished with five goals and six assists in 48 games. Playing for the OHL’s worst defensive team, and one of the worst clubs overall, he also had a plus-minus of minus-34.
Asked what he’ll remember most about his time in the league, Theriault spoke of “how competitive and skilled the league is, and how prepared to play you have to be every day.”
One year earlier, while skating for the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Soo Thunderbirds, he produced 40 goals and 36 assists for 76 points in 51 games, tying teammate Noah Boman (24-52-76) for the league scoring title.
In February of this year, Theriault made the decision to attend York University in Toronto, while playing hockey for the Lions this fall.
He plans to major in kinesiology and, after graduating, go to teachers’ college with an eye towards teaching at the high school level.
The Lions play in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) conference.
Theriault said he was recruited by head coach Russ Herrington, a friend of Theriault’s uncle, former NHLer and former OHL head coach Mike Foligno.
Herrington “reached out to me and I fell in love with the program,” Theriault explained. “I’m very excited.”
His goal with the Lions is to show them he’s a hard-working player, who can put the puck in the net and “help lead the school to a championship.”
Theriault also isn’t setting aside his goal of trying to eventually play at the professional level.
“If the opportunity came up after I’m done with school, that’s something I’d definitely be interested in,” he added.