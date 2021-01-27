Porco hoping he Stars in Texas  

Photo provided Sault native Nick Porco skated at the Dallas Stars 2019-2020 main training camp

The two goals foremost in Nick Porco’s mind could potentially intersect.

That’s what the Sault native is focused on – and working hard for – as he continues to compete at the Texas Stars American Hockey League training camp.

The 19-year-old (2001 birth year) winger arrived in Austin, Tex., last Friday and, following a negative COVID-19 test and a mandatory three-day quarantine, began skating on Tuesday.

Taken by the Dallas Stars in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Porco is fixated on signing an NHL deal with the Stars before becoming a free agent.

That would happen if Dallas doesn’t ink the six-foot, 185-pounder before the 2021 draft, which has been scheduled for July 23-24.

“This is an opportunity to earn a contract,” said Porco, when reached on his cell phone on Wednesday. “That would be awesome and a dream come true.”

He’s also concentrating on earning a roster spot with the AHL Stars, who’re slated to begin their coronavirus-delayed season on Feb. 5 with a road game against the Iowa Wild.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, but my goal is to make the team, absolutely,” said Porco, a member of the Ontario Hockey League’s Barrie Colts. “I’m hoping to be here until the OHL season starts.”

In this strangest of hockey seasons, OHLers are allowed to play in the AHL until their Major A season begins.

Porco and London Knights winger Antonio Stranges are the only OHLers at a small Texas training camp. With a number of AHLers making up the Dallas Stars’s NHL taxi squad, a total of just 24 players, including 14 forwards, are competing for American League jobs.

Making Texas “would be a great experience,” Porco said. “For me to play in the AHL and be around a pro environment would be great.”

Porco, acquired by the Colts after requesting a trade from the Saginaw Spirit during the 2019-2020 OHL season, spoke of how the Stars begin practice each day with a video session. That’s followed by a two-hour workout and off-ice training afterwards.

So far, he believes he’s shown well.

“I feel good out there,” he added. “I just hope they notice and give me an opportunity.”

Known as a player with high-end skating talent, Porco is hoping to display that, along with his ability to play both left and right wing.

“I’m trying to show them my speed and how I can play a professional, 200-foot game,” he said. “I’ve missed being part of a team environment and this has been awesome so far.”

Taken fourth overall by the Spirit in the 2017 OHL Priority Selections draft, Porco has produced 34 goals and 36 assists in 170 career games.