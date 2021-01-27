Porco hoping he Stars in Texas  

Article content

The two goals foremost in Nick Porco’s mind could potentially intersect.

That’s what the Sault native is focused on – and working hard for – as he continues to compete at the Texas Stars American Hockey League training camp.

The 19-year-old (2001 birth year) winger arrived in Austin, Tex., last Friday and, following a negative COVID-19 test and a mandatory three-day quarantine, began skating on Tuesday.

Taken by the Dallas Stars in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Porco is fixated on signing an NHL deal with the Stars before becoming a free agent.

That would happen if Dallas doesn’t ink the six-foot, 185-pounder before the 2021 draft, which has been scheduled for July 23-24.

“This is an opportunity to earn a contract,” said Porco, when reached on his cell phone on Wednesday. “That would be awesome and a dream come true.”

He’s also concentrating on earning a roster spot with the AHL Stars, who’re slated to begin their coronavirus-delayed season on Feb. 5 with a road game against the Iowa Wild.