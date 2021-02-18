





Article content While a return to regular practice sessions has been welcomed by everyone involved with the Soo Thunderbirds, getting back onto the ice with teammates holds special significance for Sault native Caleb Wood. The 20-year-old (2000 birth year) winger has been dealing with the loss of his father, George Wood, who died suddenly on Jan. 17. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Return to ice helps Wood cope Back to video Wood was 53 and loved hockey, a passion he passed on to his son. Playing again has made coping easier, Caleb Wood said. “I’m around my teammates. I have my brothers on the team to help me out,” he added. “Getting back onto the ice takes your mind off of things. It calms me down. Hockey has always been my way of calming down.” With the COVID-19 provincial lockdown lifted, the T-Birds returned to the ice for regular practise sessions beginning on Tuesday at John Rhodes Community Centre. Their most-recent game was played on Dec. 20, 2020, in Espanola. Until approval is given by the four public health units which oversee Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League teams, the league will not schedule games. The T-Birds fall under the jurisdiction of Algoma Public Health.

Article content While optimistic the team will be playing soon, just skating has been good therapy Wood noted. Ditto for physical workouts. “That’s how I burn off my anxiety,” he added. “It’s a release. I practice or work out and I feel really good for a while.” Caleb Wood called his dad “my mentor.” He also used the word “awesome” to describe his father, calling him a dedicated family man who wasn’t materialistic in the least. George Wood “was just a good, down-to-earth person,” who was most happy with his family around him, Caleb added. George Wood grew up playing AAA hockey, while also playing at Northern College in Kirkland Lake. Caleb recalls his dad winning two or three Mayor’s Cup championships locally while playing men’s recreational hockey. “My teammates have been awesome,” Caleb said, while discussing how they signed a card for him and had food sent to the house upon his father’s passing. “They just support me. Because of COVID we can’t hang out, but around the rink guys are making sure I’m okay.” Wood spoke of how he’s close to all of his teammates, but especially some of the older players such as Parker Morgan, Avery Rebek, Warner Young and Kurtis Rogers. “They talk to me a lot about what I’m going through,” he said of the group of four. “Those are the guys I’m really close with.” Wood has also benefitted from regular talks with T-Birds head coach Denny Lambert. The former NHLer, who has also played and coached in the Ontario Hockey League, has been a big help, Wood added.

Article content Lambert “wants to make sure I stay on the right path.” In eight games in the shortened NOJHL regular season, Wood has three goals and five assists. His eight points are tied for second-most on the team. The grieving process has been difficult, Wood acknowledged. He’s determined to be there for his mother, Sheri, 13-year-old brother Daekyum and Amber, Caleb’s girlfriend. “This is hard, but I also understand it happens to other people and it’s not just me,” Wood said. “It’s part of life and I understand that. It happens to everyone, I’m not the only one and I can’t be looking for all of the sympathy in the world.” Wood said he knows his dad wouldn’t want him to close down and be upset every day. Getting back to regular NOJHL games will help with that process. “He’s still teaching me stuff now,” Wood added, noting how his father regular offered analysis of his son’s efforts. “There are parts of my game, things he told me about for years that I do now and realize that they really work.” George Wood also told his son he couldn’t go wrong taking in all of the advice offered by Lambert and his very-knowledgeable staff of assistant coaches. Wood spoke of how his father typically sat upstairs “with a couple of the other dads” during games at the Rhodes Centre. “When we do start playing it’ll be tough looking up and seeing them all sitting there and he’s not there.”

